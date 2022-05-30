New Love Island villa unveiled ahead of series launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Love Island villa unveiled ahead of series launch

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 12:03 am
(ITV/PA)
(ITV/PA)

A new Love Island villa has been unveiled in Mallorca ahead of the series launch on Monday night.

Recent series of the popular dating show have been filmed at a property near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, in the east of the Spanish island.

However, it has reportedly become unavailable for the forthcoming series, prompting the show’s bosses to look elsewhere.

The new villa is in Mallorca’s mountainous landscape (ITV/PA)

The show’s executive producer Mike Spencer said the new villa was selected in December and began being redesigned in January.

The villa for the eighth series is again situated in Mallorca’s green and mountainous landscape in the east of the island.

Islanders will enter through a new giant chrome heart which sits outside the front of the building over a wooden walkway leading to the front door.

Contestants will enter through a giant chrome heart (ITV/PA)

With a similar layout to the show’s previous location, the bedroom is on the ground floor of the villa and houses a selection of double beds.

The show has done away with placing them in a row, and has a number of beds facing each other for a more communal feel.

The new villa has also brought back “the dog house” – a foldout bed in the living room, where islanders who find themselves on the wrong side of their partner may spend the night.

The girls’ dressing room again leads out to the enclosed sun terrace overlooking the infinity pool, which this year features in-water sun loungers.

The bedroom area has been redesigned to create a more communal feel (ITV/PA)

A pop art theme and eye-catching neon lights run throughout the villa and a rose-gold kitchen has been installed outside.

The garden features a variety of seating areas with yellow, blue and pink accents.

Speaking about the decision to include more secluded outside areas, Mr Spencer said: “It’s the first time, I think, that we’ve designed it more editorially. We know how many chat areas we need, we know you want those places you can sneak off to.”

He added that the fire pit area where the islanders often gather ahead of dumpings and new arrivals is now more of an “arena” for the show’s most dramatic moments.

Contestants will be treated to in-water sun loungers (ITV/PA)

Laura Whitmore will return to present the hit ITV2 series, a role she has held since 2020.

Whitmore’s husband, comedian and presenter Ian Stirling, will again provide a comedic voiceover.

The series eight islanders were revealed on social media on Monday and include former England striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and model and dancer Tasha Ghouri, who has a cochlear implant and is the show’s first deaf contestant.

Love Island launches on ITV2 on June 6 at 9pm.

