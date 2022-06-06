EastEnders cast set to expand with arrival of more Baker family members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EastEnders cast set to expand with arrival of more Baker family members

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 9:02 pm
New members of the Baker family are set to mix things up in Albert Square this summer (BBC/PA)

The EastEnders cast is set to expand as Mitch Baker’s estranged brother and nephews arrive in Albert Square.

Mitch, played by Roger Griffiths, has been on the BBC One soap since 2018.

The summer is expected to be a busy one for Mitch as his estranged brother Avery Baker, played by musician and actor Omar Lye-Fook, turns up in Walford.

Mitch Baker’s estranged brother Avery will arrive in Walford with his two sons this summer (BBC/PA)

Avery is joined by his two sons, Felix and Finlay, played by Matthew Morrison and Ashley Byam respectively, who are both expected to shake things up in the Square.

The youngest of the two brothers, larger-than-life Felix, will throw himself into his new life but with his quick-wit and frank honesty he is expected to stir up some drama along the way.

Older half-brother Finlay has a different biological father but has been raised by Avery since shortly after birth. Having sailed through life using his cheeky charm, he is set to face a wake-up call as he begins life in Walford.

Despite being the complete opposite of each other, Felix and Finlay will present a united front and always have each other’s backs.

The new arrivals will post problems for Mitch as while he loves his nephews, he has had a complicated relationship with his brother in the past.

After realising there must be a reason for Avery suddenly coming back into his life, Mitch is set to become determined to get to the bottom of what is going on and find out what secret his brother is hiding.

Mitch Baker’s nephews Felix and Finlay will have each other’s backs upon arriving in Walford (BBC/PA)

Speaking about the show’s new cast members, EastEnders executive producers Chris Clenshaw said: “The Baker family bring a fresh, fierce, fun and exciting energy to the Square.

“Felix and Finlay are two very different firecrackers and, yes, these brothers fall out, take the mick and challenge each other, but none of that compares to their unswerving love and loyalty they have for one another.

“They may be charming young men, full of sass, swagger and strength, but these brothers are Bakers and, like their father, Avery, have their own unique way of surviving.

“Omar, Matthew and Ashley all bring star quality to EastEnders and we’re excited to see them bring Avery, Felix and Finlay to life. The Baker family are just the start of some new faces landing in Walford later this year – so watch this space.”

Ahead of taking on the role of Avery, Lye-Fook said: “I’ve been watching EastEnders since I was at school, so it’s such a surreal experience to now be part of the show. I’m having so much fun and it’s an honour to be working alongside this incredible cast.”

The actors have begun filming in their new roles and will be first seen on screen in the summer.

