Home Entertainment TV & Film

Radio 1’s Jordan North ‘excited’ to host new BBC Three reality series

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 1:40 pm
Radio 1’s Jordan North (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Radio 1 DJ Jordan North has said he is “so excited” to present a new reality TV series pushing contestants “beyond their comfort zones” to help “turn their lives around”.

The York-born broadcaster, 32, is hosting Warrior Island, which follows eight young people “in need of a full life reset” as they are cut off from the modern world to improve their health and wellbeing through extreme physical challenge.

North, who was runner-up on the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, said: “Nearly two years ago, in front of the nation, I was sick on the edge of a cliff and everything changed forever.

“From there I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I haven’t looked back since. 

“Which is why I love this show. We’re pushing eight young people well beyond their comfort zones to become stronger in body and mind to help turn their lives around.”

On Instagram, North revealed there had been “tears, romance, bust-ups and lots of sweat” while filming the month-long programme on an exotic island paradise.

He added: “It’s been epic and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The show will see each contestant paired with a “warrior” – an expert in their specific fields of fitness and health, from MMA fighters to yogis, personal trainers to Olympians – who will mentor and push them every step of the way.

The 10-episode series of Warrior Island will be broadcast on BBC Three early next year.

