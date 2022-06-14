Two new Love Island ‘bombshells’ cause a stir as they enter the villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Two new Love Island ‘bombshells’ cause a stir as they enter the villa

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 10:56 pm
MANDATORY CREDIT: ITV ITV undated handout photo of the logo for this season’s Love Island. (ITV)
The new Love Island “bombshells”, Jay Younger and Remi Lambert, have caught the attention of a number of contestants as they made their dramatic entrance into the villa.

As the islanders were having a party at the end of Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV reality show, the two new contestants took them by surprise as they came in unannounced.

A few of the female contestants seemed impressed with the new additions, notably Ekin-Su who declared she was going to get to know Jay – despite currently being coupled up with Davide.

As they made their arrival, 28-year-old investment analyst Jay, from Edinburgh, said: “Sorry we’re late to the party.”

After chatting briefly with Jay, Ekin-Su told the girls: “I think I am going to pass out.. he’s so cute, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”

Manchester-based model and rapper Remi, 22, also caused a stir, with Amber saying in the beach hut: “On first glance, they both look kind of cute.”

Paige later added that the boys were ticking a lot of boxes of what she was looking for.

The islanders had been treated to the “shimmer and shine” party after completing a challenge earlier in the day.

The male islanders had to compete in a car-themed “Men-Chanics” obstacle course, which saw them dressed in silver sparkly briefs.

As part of it, they had to carry their partners on their backs through oily tyres as the fellow male contestants sprayed them with water, as well as having to perform a dance at the “carwash”.

After they all competed, Dami Hope was voted as giving the best show by the female islanders.

The episode also saw Gemma, who is the daughter of football star Michael Owen, suffer a slip on the tongue as she accidentally called her current match Luca by her ex Jacques’ name.

Her ex Jacques O’Neill was sitting next to Gemma and Luca when it happened after he made a dramatic entrance into the villa on Sunday.

After Luca heard the slip-up and walked off into the garden, Gemma asked the other Islanders: “That was bad wasn’t it?”

Having just coupled up with Jacques, Paige replied: “That was bad, I am not gonna lie, he was stood there, you had your guy rubbing your shoulders, he’s stood there and you’re like… ‘Oh Jacques’.”

Before Gemma went to apologise she had a conversation with Jacques about how she should approach the situation, which annoyed Luca as he questioned why she needed to speak with him first.

She said: “I’ll come to you and say I’m in the wrong, it was a mistake. I have no feelings for him and I have no interest in getting back with him.

“If you want to carry on like that, then I’m not interested in having an argument. It’s a genuine mistake, I’m sorry.”

Later in the beach hut, Luca joked: “Well Gemma just smiled at me basically and it’s all done, happy days.”

He added: “No she apologised and we move on to live another day with her ex right next to us, happy days, who would have thought.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

