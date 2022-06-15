New Love Island arrivals cause tension after flirty lunch dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Love Island arrivals cause tension after flirty lunch dates

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 10:16 pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)

Love Island arrivals Jay Younger and Remi Lambert have caused friction in the villa after dating their choice of female islanders.

The pair each picked a trio of women who cooked and then shared a dish with them as part of a three-course lunch – while the rest of the boys looked on from the balcony.

Investment analyst Jay chose Amber Beckford to cook his starter, Ekin-Su Culculoglu to prepare his main course and Tasha Ghouri for his dessert.

During his meal with Amber, he said: “You’ve got the highest emotional intelligence I can see and obviously you’re a great looking girl so why would I not want to get to know you?”

Heading back to the kitchen, Amber said to the other girls: “What the hell. He is really fit.”

Jay and Ekin-Su got very close during the main course, sharing a piece of spaghetti Lady And The Tramp style, with Davide Sanclimenti looking upset from the balcony with his hands on his head.

Davide told the boys: “I do not like these kind of games.”

During dessert with Tasha, Jay asked if she only had eyes for Andrew Le Page.

Tasha said: “Obviously at the moment it’s Andrew and you, but we will have to wait and see, won’t we.

“You make me nervous, I don’t know why.”

She told the girls Jay made her heart thump out of her chest, while Jay told Remi: “Her relationship with Andrew is not solid.”

Later in the beach hut, he added: “It really surprised me in a positive way. I thought she was invested in Andrew but after today, that’s game on.”

Model and rapper Remi opted for a starter with Indiyah Polack, Paige Thorne to cook his main and Ekin-Su to prepare dessert.

Remi and Indiyah fed each other their starter as he asked about getting a kiss, and during his main course Paige seductively suggested she would get the food off his lips “later”.

After their date, Paige told the girls the way he holds himself is “really appealing”, while Remi told Jay their date was “the best so far”.

During dessert, Ekin-Su fed Remi chocolate covered strawberries as Davide looked on.

Pacing up and down the balcony, Davide said: “Oh my days. Play Monopoly, not with me.”

In a preview for Thursday night’s episode, Ekin-Su and Jay are seen sneaking around the villa before he leans in for a kiss with the actress.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

