New Love Island bombshell Antigoni Buxton to make dramatic entrance into villa

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Antigoni Buxton says she will bring a ‘positive energy’ to the Love Island villa (ITV)
Antigoni Buxton says she will bring a ‘positive energy’ to the Love Island villa (ITV)

Love Island is to be rocked by the arrival of another bombshell contestant as singer Antigoni Buxton enters the villa.

The 26-year-old from London will make her dramatic entrance during Wednesday’s episode, which will also see her choose three boys for a date.

The singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of TV chef and restaurateur Tonia Buxton, says she will bring a “positive energy” to the hit ITV dating show.

However, speaking ahead of her arrival she admitted she is “quite competitive”.

She added: “It’s not my intention to tread on anyone’s toes but if I feel the energy from somebody and that connection then in a very open and honest way, I will explore that but I’ll be transparent with everyone in the situation.”

Antigoni explained that she signed up for the show as she has been single for almost a year and a half and that her goal has been to “have as many different experiences as possible”.

She has not yet revealed who she has her eye on in the villa as she feels she needs to “meet somebody in person and see their energy and vibe” first.

In Wednesday’s episode, Antigoni will make her entrance by relaxing on the sun loungers while the islanders are waking up.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about her arrival, fellow new girl Danica Taylor says: “She looks like a ray of sunshine – she’s radiant!

“But obviously I’m like, ‘What is going to happen next?’ Because I still haven’t found myself a man in here.”

After her arrival, Antigoni will get the chance to go on a date with Davide Sanclimenti, Dami Hope and Jay Younger.

In her first date with Davide, he says: “I can feel that you came here for a real connection.”

Antigoni agrees, saying: “I can’t be ungenuine – it’s impossible”, to which he replies, “Me too. I can’t fake feelings.”

She also seems to have a connection with Dami as she tells him: “You seem like good vibes and you’re easy to chat to. We wouldn’t run out of things to say.”

However, things will heat up between her and Jay as she tells him that she thinks he is attracted to her.

When he prompts her for her reasonings, she says: “You haven’t broken eye contact with me once. That tells me you’re attracted to me.”

The dating show has also teased that another male contestant will be soon making an arrival in the villa.

The girls will get ready to meet the new islander in the garden while the boys watch on from the terrace.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

