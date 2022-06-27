Love Island’s Gemma to clash with Ekin-Su after she spreads gossip about Luca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Gemma to clash with Ekin-Su after she spreads gossip about Luca

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 4:47 pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV/PA)
Tensions rise in Love Island as Gemma clashes with Ekin-Su after she spreads gossip about her fellow competitors’ true feelings about her partner, Luca.

In scenes due to air on Monday night, Gemma Owen will confront Ekin-Su Culculoglu about the issue she has created, telling her “you’ve made drama over nothing”.

The situation begins earlier in the day as Dami Hope attempts to read Gemma’s mind on how she regards her relationship with fishmonger Luca Bish.

He says: “You’re happy with Luca right now. I feel like it would take a lot for your head to turn but there is a small chance that it probably could if someone really came in that was 100% you.

“I feel like that is where the confusion would probably come for you because we’re not here to play games. I feel like you’re still open in a sense, probably more open than Luca.”

Gemma admits: “Yeah, that was quite impressive. I don’t think you’re that far wrong.”

Dami says the conversation should stay private between those who were present including his partner, Indiyah, and Ekin-Su.

However, Ekin-Su later relays the “reading” to Paige and Jacques, who proceeds to tell his friend Luca as he says he wants to “have his back”.

As news gets back to Gemma about Ekin-Su’s conversations, Gemma confronts Ekin-Su saying: “You have started this, you’ve made drama over nothing.”

She continues: “You had no right to say that and knew that was going to cause s***.”

However, Ekin-Su appears to not see the gravity of the situation as she describes it as “not a big deal”.

Speaking in the beach hut during the episode, Gemma clarifies her feelings, saying: “If someone comes in here that’s like 100% my type, I have a better connection than with Luca, I get better on with than Luca, and I like more than Luca then, of course, I’m going to be open to getting to know whoever that person is.

“Do I think that’s likely? No.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

