Stephen Fry to present new dinosaur documentary series for Channel 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stephen Fry to present new dinosaur documentary series for Channel 5

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 3:02 pm
Stephen Fry will present a new documentary series about dinosaurs and the prehistoric world for Channel 5 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Stephen Fry will present a new documentary series about dinosaurs and the prehistoric world for Channel 5 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stephen Fry will present a new documentary series covering 165 million years on Earth from the dawn of the dinosaurs to their extinction.

The four-part Channel 5 series, Dinosaur – with Stephen Fry, will be constructed with help from CGI experts and scientists from the Natural History Museum.

The series will be filmed in Dinosaur World, a specially created set space that allows dinosaur enthusiast Fry, 64, the freedom to move around an accurate representation of a prehistoric environment.

Dinosaur – with Stephen Fry will chronologically tell the story of 165 million years on earth – from the dawn of the dinosaurs to their extinction (Ray Burmiston/Channel 5 Television/PA)

The production studio behind the space – who were also responsible for designing virtual studios for the Tokyo Olympics – will use cutting-edge technology, similar to that used in high-end video games, to design accurate dinosaur species to populate the Dinosaur World.

Each creature will move, walk, hunt and roar, thanks to the work of behind-the-scenes animators who will bring the creatures to life while Fry is in the studio, allowing him to see and interact with the dinosaurs.

The Dinosaur World space is designed to allow viewers to travel through different environments across the series and immerse themselves in detailed and hyper-realistic representations of the jungles of the Jurassic period and the plains of the Cretaceous period.

Each episode of the series will see a new species introduced to the world – including packs of raptors, a herd of diplodocus, and a T-rex – with Fry informing audiences about each one and revealing specialist factual content along the way.

The actor and broadcaster will also be joined by experts throughout the series who will bring further insight into the history of the prehistoric world.

In each episode viewers will also have questions, such as “how powerful was a T-rex bite?”, answered by engineers in a specially created DinoLab where myth-busting experiments will get to the bottom of the queries.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Fry said: “Dinosaurs have always been a passion of mine, so I jumped at the opportunity to lend my excitement and curiosity to immerse audiences back in time 250 million years.

“The attention to detail and technology in this series allows us to really delve deep in to some exciting new scientific discoveries about these majestic creatures.

“It is exciting to be working with Mentorn and Dock10 to bring this world to life, and Channel 5 for the very first time, as their factual landmarks are known for cutting through and resonating with new audiences across the UK.”

The programme’s launch date is yet to be confirmed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]