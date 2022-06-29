Keith Lemon on the ‘longest, most fun party’ as Celebrity Juice to end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keith Lemon on the ‘longest, most fun party’ as Celebrity Juice to end

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 12:06 pm
TV star Leigh Francis, aka Keith Lemon, said Celebrity Juice was the ‘longest most fun party’ as it was announced that the ITV2 show will end later this year (Ian West/PA)
Comedian and TV star Leigh Francis said Celebrity Juice was the “longest most fun party” as it was announced that the ITV2 show will come to an end later this year.

The comedy panel series was first broadcast in 2008, with Francis on screen as his alter ego Keith Lemon, alongside original team captains Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby.

Cotton left the show in 2018 to pursue other projects, while This Morning star Willoughby announced her departure in 2020, with Love Island host Laura Whitmore and The Inbetweeners’ Emily Atack going on to step in to the team captain roles full-time in series 24.

Following the news, Francis tweeted: “After 14 years, 26 series, 300 eps @CelebJuice is concluding later this year with two farewell specials.

“Thank you so so much to everyone who watched, to the team captains, guests, crew and itv2. It was the longest most fun party! I had a wonderful time. Big love x”.

The show, which ran for 26 series on ITV2, will finish with two specials celebrating “all of Juice’s maddest moments”, ITV said.

Francis added in a statement: “I remember doing the first episode thinking ‘Wow, that was fun! In the V/O in opening titles I said it was the best telly show on telly.

“Whatever you thought of it, it was definitely the best fun making it. An amazing team, and amazing guests, but all good things must come to an end. I’ll miss it, and everyone so much, but on to the next chapter and I look forward to going out in style on the specials! All t’ best and good luck with ya business!”

Over the years the show saw names like Gino D’Acampo, Mel B, Paddy McGuinness, Maya Jama and Kelly Brook all appear as team captains, while celebrity guests included Ed Sheeran, Pamela Anderson and more.

For the show’s 15th series, an hour-long, live special broadcast from Elstree Studios featured celebrity names such as This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison.

Francis will continue to appear on his ITV2 series Shopping With Keith Lemon.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality, acquisitions and controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV, said: “Celebrity Juice and Keith have become firm favourites in the ITV2 schedule over the years, with Keith’s no-holds-barred humour and outrageous antics redefining the comedy panel show experience.

“It’s safe to say Celebrity Juice certainly won’t be forgotten in a hurry, and we’d like to thank all of the team at Talkback, and of course Keith and all of our team captains over the years for making Juice the infectious TV hit it’s become.”

