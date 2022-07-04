Ronan Keating admits he was an ‘absolute mess’ watching son Jack on Love Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Ronan Keating admits he was an ‘absolute mess’ watching son Jack on Love Island

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 9:03 pm
Ronan Keating (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ronan Keating (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ronan Keating has admitted he was an “absolute mess” watching his son Jack enter the notorious Casa Amor villa on Love Island.

Jack, who is the Boyzone star’s eldest son from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly, was among the new batch of boys who entered the second villa over the weekend.

The 23-year-old social media marketer has so far bonded with 19-year-old Gemma, the daughter of football star Michael Owen, over them both having famous parents.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day One – Cheltenham Racecourse
Ronan Keating admitted he was ‘worried’ about his son Jack in the Love Island villa (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking to the BBC’s The One Show on how it felt watching his son on the dating series, Ronan said: “I’m a mess, an absolute mess”.

He admitted that his wife Storm was handling the situation better and that Jack’s younger siblings were missing him in the house.

When asked if he had tried to persuade his son not to take part in the show, he joked: “You know the kids today they don’t listen to us even if we did try and talk them out of it.”

The singer said he had instead just given Jack the advice to “be yourself and have a good time” but admitted that as a father he just wants to “protect and look after him”.

The arrival of Jack and the other five newcomers was teased at the end of Friday’s episode after the girls headed to Casa Amor but viewers got a chance to properly see them on Sunday.

Ronan noted that his son had been “very quiet” during the episode, adding: “He seemed a little bit nervous which is understandable I guess.

“I wish him the best. I hope he does okay. He’s got such a big heart and he’s a real softy so I’m just worried about him in there with all those other guys.”

The One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas pointed out that Jack and Gemma seemed to get along well.

He suggested that Ronan and Michael could be in-laws if things went well for the pair, to which the singer jokingly replied they would be more like “outlaws”.

