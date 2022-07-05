Jacques and Paige are latest Love Island couple to be tested in Casa Amor split

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Casa Amor split continues to cause havoc in Love Island as Jacques O’Neill and Paige Thorne become the latest couple to be tested.

The arrival of the new batch of boys to the second property and a new group of ladies to the main villa has already created tension with a number of islanders kissing the new bombshell contestants.

Tuesday’s episode will provide further challenges as rugby player Jacques plans to “crack on” getting to know other girls while paramedic Paige is given some tough love about her relationship.

Speaking to Dami Hope and Andrew Le Page in the main villa, Jacques says: “I woke up in a filthy mood sulking and that, and the next minute I’m thinking ‘what am I doing?’ I’m just thinking about Paige, I’m thinking I can’t be like this, it’s not me.

Dami tells him: “You’re feeling guilty before you’ve even done anything.”

Jacques continues: “I literally said to myself, I feel like this because I’m feeling about Paige’s feelings, I’m not thinking about mine.

“I need to put myself out there. How do I know if what I’ve got with Paige is so good if I don’t even give it another chance with someone else?

“For me to do that, I need to crack on. I can’t be sat around here and sulking for someone else.”

While in the Casa Amor villa, new boy Samuel Agbiji offers his perspective of Jacques to Paige and other islanders.

He says: “He’s quite a cheeky chappy guy…. What I also believe is quite clear is you (Paige) like him more than he likes you, just an observation.

“It’s not just that alone, but he’s aware of it which is why in a sense, he has had power in different ways in the relationship that you may not have realised.”

The 22-year-old model adds: “He’s disrespected you in some arguments that he shouldn’t have done.

“Now, if they put a girl in there that is confident, very flirtatious, that is as good looking as you and she applies pressure onto him, and goes forward on to him his head could potentially turn…. He’s just one of those that in a flirty situation, he’s definitely flirting back.”

In the Beach Hut, Paige emotionally admits: “I know Jacques is a cheeky, flirty guy. I’m not saying for one second that he’s going to be sat there chilling, not getting involved… I just can’t be doing it.”

This comes as Paige also breaks off a connection with new boy Billy Brown in Casa Amor as she still feels a stronger connection with Jacques.

She says: “I know we’ve been getting on really, really well we’re like bantering and laughing and stuff but from my end I’ve been seeing it as a friendship, nothing else.

“To be fair, my head is just definitely still with Jacques.”

Billy replies: “Well I’m glad you’ve told me this because at the end of the day, we ain’t got long. But I appreciate you being honest, so it’s all good.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.