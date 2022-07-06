Clive Myrie and Eamonn Holmes among stars to pick up top gongs at Tric Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran broadcasters Clive Myrie and Eamonn Holmes are among the stars from the world of television and radio who have been honoured with top gongs at the Tric awards.

BBC journalist Myrie, who spent time in Kyiv earlier in the year reporting on the conflict in Ukraine, was presented with the special award at the annual event on Wednesday hosted by the Television and Radio Industries Club.

However, Holmes beat Myrie as well as Victoria Derbyshire and Stephen Dixon to claim the news presenter of the year award.

It was announced last year Eamonn Holmes would be leaving ITV after 15 years of hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford (Ian West/PA)

This comes after a turbulent year for Holmes as it was announced in November that he would be leaving ITV after 15 years of hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

It was later revealed that the TV presenter and journalist, 62, would be moving to GB News where he would host the channel’s new Breakfast With Eamonn And Isabel programme.

Elsewhere, ITV’s Good Morning Britain won the multi-channel news prize, beating GB News Breakfast, BBC Breakfast and BBC News Team.

This Morning won in the OK! daytime category over A Place in the Sun, Loose Women and Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Shirley Ballas, the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, was among the stars attending the awards ceremony in London (Ian West/PA)

Radio host Roman Kemp also picked up two Tric Awards – one for best radio personality, with his Capital Breakfast show also winning best radio programme.

Russell T Davies’s critically acclaimed TV show It’s A Sin took home the best new drama prize while Gogglebox won best entertainment show.

Strictly Come Dancing also received the best reality show prize after a history-making series last year which saw winner Rose Ayling-Ellis become the first deaf contestant and Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe as the first all-male couple.

Hosts Ant and Dec took the TV personality award once again while The Chase won the game show prize.

In the soap opera world, Emmerdale received the soap of the year award and Rosie Marcel’s role in Holby City won her the best soap actor prize.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey picked up the podcast of the year award during the annual event (Ian West/PA)

Line of Duty also picked up the best drama award after airing its sixth and potentially final series last year.

Also among the award winners was Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs for best factual show and Gordon, Gino and Fred: Go Greek. Mamma Mia! beat off the competition for the best food show prize.

While Wimbledon won in the sports category and Shagged. Married. Annoyed. with Chris & Rosie Ramsey took home the podcast of the year award.

The Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) awards were held on July 6 at the Grosvenor House in London.