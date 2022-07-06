Kate Garraway’s husband Derek back in hospital amid Covid battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Garraway’s husband Derek back in hospital amid Covid battle

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kate Garraway has revealed her husband is back in hospital (Ian West/PA)
Kate Garraway has said her husband Derek Draper is back in hospital amid his ongoing battle with Covid-19.

The 54-year-old former political adviser fell seriously ill in March 2020 and despite now being free of the virus, he suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

Last year, Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

It detailed her husband’s treatment and his subsequent return to their family home.

Speaking at the Tric Awards, Garraway told the PA news agency of Draper: “He has been back in (hospital) for a bit.”

She was joined at the event in London’s Grosvenor House by her Good Morning Britain co-hosts, where they claimed the award for multi-channel news.

Adil Ray, Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins watched as Susanna Reid addressed the audience of industry figures.

TRIC Awards 2022
Susanna Reid paid tributed to her GMB co-hosts as the programme won the multi-channel news gong (Ian West/PA)

Reid referred to her headline-grabbing interview with the Prime Minister in May, prompting applause and laughter from the crowd.

She said: “It is a real privilege despite the airport alarm call we get every morning. It is a real privilege to have what feels like a front row seat on the news day, to be up that early in the morning to cover the news, to set the agenda.

“To be able to be in No 10 Downing Street interviewing the Prime Minister and asking him whether he is honest.

“To interview the Deputy Prime Minister, the Justice Secretary and be schooled on the definition of the word guilty.

“It is a privilege to work with such phenomenal colleagues who bring their own personal stories and experience and depth of knowledge and insight to this programme, to cover the climate crisis the way we do with our fantastic meteorologist Laura (Tobin), to cover the health crisis with Doctor Hilary (Jones).

“You can see behind me, every single one of us has their own incredible personal opinions and stories to tell, and we are able and free to be able to do that. And I am so proud of you.”

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.

Draper’s battle with the virus has won much attention and support, including from the Prime Minister and the royal family.

