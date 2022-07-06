Kate Garraway’s husband Derek back in hospital amid Covid battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kate Garraway has said her husband Derek Draper is back in hospital amid his ongoing battle with Covid-19.

The 54-year-old former political adviser fell seriously ill in March 2020 and despite now being free of the virus, he suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

Last year, Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

It detailed her husband’s treatment and his subsequent return to their family home.

Speaking at the Tric Awards, Garraway told the PA news agency of Draper: “He has been back in (hospital) for a bit.”

She was joined at the event in London’s Grosvenor House by her Good Morning Britain co-hosts, where they claimed the award for multi-channel news.

Adil Ray, Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins watched as Susanna Reid addressed the audience of industry figures.

Susanna Reid paid tributed to her GMB co-hosts as the programme won the multi-channel news gong (Ian West/PA)

Reid referred to her headline-grabbing interview with the Prime Minister in May, prompting applause and laughter from the crowd.

She said: “It is a real privilege despite the airport alarm call we get every morning. It is a real privilege to have what feels like a front row seat on the news day, to be up that early in the morning to cover the news, to set the agenda.

“To be able to be in No 10 Downing Street interviewing the Prime Minister and asking him whether he is honest.

“To interview the Deputy Prime Minister, the Justice Secretary and be schooled on the definition of the word guilty.

“It is a privilege to work with such phenomenal colleagues who bring their own personal stories and experience and depth of knowledge and insight to this programme, to cover the climate crisis the way we do with our fantastic meteorologist Laura (Tobin), to cover the health crisis with Doctor Hilary (Jones).

“You can see behind me, every single one of us has their own incredible personal opinions and stories to tell, and we are able and free to be able to do that. And I am so proud of you.”

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.

Draper’s battle with the virus has won much attention and support, including from the Prime Minister and the royal family.