David Beckham reveals reason he does not have a private driver

David Beckham has said he does not hire a private chauffeur because driving offers one of the few times he can forget who he is.

The football star, 47, said he only ever uses a driver when he is going out for dinner and might enjoy “a glass of wine”.

Speaking to British GQ, he detailed his early experiences of driving and the lessons he has taught his children about cars.

David Beckham visits the Maserati stand and the Supercar Paddock during the Goodwood Festival of Speed (John Nguyen/PA)

Asked if he ever has moments where he can forget that he is David Beckham, he said: “When I’m driving, funnily enough. That’s one of the reasons I enjoy driving so much.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you get a driver?’. I like to drive.

“I don’t like to be driven, ever, unless I’m going out for dinner and I might have a glass of wine. But that’s different.”

Beckham also reflected on teaching his four children how to drive, saying: “One of my sons hasn’t passed his test yet and I was with him in the car the other day and I said to him, ‘Just listen to it’.

“We were in my old Land Rover. He said, ‘Dad, how do you know when you need to change gear?’ I said, ‘Just listen and you’ll know’.

“That’s what I love. And I love to drive my old Defenders because of that interaction, you’re operating a piece of machinery.”

The sportsman, who has partnered with Maserati, said he wanted to control his children’s use of social media.

“I don’t put that much time into it,” he said.

“I don’t sit there all day looking at Instagram or doom-scrolling. Because I’m also trying to control my kids as well, and their use of social media.

“That’s an important part of being a dad these days.”

– Read the full interview with David Beckham on British GQ online.