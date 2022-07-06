Andrew breaks down in tears over Tasha in emotional Love Island scenes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew breaks down in tears over Tasha in emotional Love Island scenes

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 10:38 pm
Casa Amor (ITV)
Casa Amor (ITV)

Love Island’s Andrew Le Page broke down in tears explaining how his insecurity about “not being enough” for a woman had become a reality with his partner Tasha Ghouri.

The ITV2 reality dating show was left on a cliff-hanger during Wednesday’s episode after teasing that the main villa and nearby Casa Amor will reunite for a recoupling ceremony.

The original islanders have been split for the last few days and Thursday night’s episode will see them forced to choose between staying faithful to their original partner or dumping them for one of the bombshells, in a surprise recoupling dubbed Stick or Twist.

Andrew and Tasha are the only pair who have remained coupled up throughout the series despite questions over Tasha’s true feelings towards Andrew.

Despite kissing and cuddling newcomer Coco Lodge in an effort to get over Tasha, Andrew broke down in tears during Wednesday’s episode thinking about Tasha while on the terrace with Jacques O’Neill.

In the emotional scene, Andrew said: “I haven’t cried over a girl in years. I literally opened up to her, my fears were being with someone and not being enough, she listened to that.”

Jacques said: “Anyone would be lucky to have you because you’re such a respectful guy, you treat girls right.”

Andrew retorted: “Its not enough for the girl I wanted.”

Sitting in the beach hut, he added: “Tasha was what I wanted, I felt like we were building something, obviously she didn’t mean any of it or I was just there because I was easy for her.”

Meanwhile in Casa Amor, Tasha was glowing following a kiss with new arrival Billy Brown.

She told the beach hut: “Casa is all about exploring connections and with Billy there is an extra bit of flirty, happy vibes. I am here to explore that, selfishly I am here for me, it is my own personal journey.”

Later in the episode, she told Billy: “I enjoy having a laugh with you and the girls even said they see a different side to me and they haven’t seen this side to me in four weeks since I’ve been in the villa.

“You bring out the fun side in me and I can see us two going on a night out and having an absolute laugh and that’s what I want.

“If you were in from the start it might have been a bit different. I think if you were in from the start things would’ve progressed I think.”

She added in the beach hut: “Me and Billy are getting on really really well, genuinely a house on fire. I have never had this vibe before so it’s an interesting one.”

During the episode, they islanders received a text announcing the recoupling news before host Laura Whitmore entered the villa in a hot pink dress, saying: “Hello everyone how are ya, it’s been a while.”

Paige Thorne, who had been looking forward to reuniting with Jacques, said: “I am one of those people that is a glass half full.

“I am actually really excited to go back just so I can see Jacques again.”

However, while they were apart Jacques has kissed newcomer Cheyanne Kerr and suggested he may recouple with her.

Dami Hope, who is coupled up with Indiyah Polak but has kissed new arrival Summer Botwe, said of the impending ceremony: “My head’s fried, scrambled, whatever way you like your eggs. That’s the way my head is right now. I’m scared.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

