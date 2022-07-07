Sacha Baron Cohen defeats appeal of judge who sued him over Who Is America? show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sacha Baron Cohen defeats appeal of judge who sued him over Who Is America? show

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 9:52 pm
Sacha Baron Cohen defeats appeal of judge who sued him over Who Is America? show (Ian West/PA)
Sacha Baron Cohen has defeated an appeal in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit brought by a former US Supreme Court judge who he mocked in his satirical comedy series Who Is America?

A trio of judges upheld a 2021 ruling against Roy Moore and agreed that the claims made by him and his wife were “without merit”.

Mr Moore originally brought the lawsuit after appearing on a segment of the show, in which he was convinced to fly to Washington DC to receive a prize in honour of his support for Israel.

He was interviewed by Baron Cohen, who was in character as an Israeli anti-terrorism expert, who later used a fictional device that could allegedly “identify abnormalities” including “sex offenders and particularly paedophiles”.

A trio of judges upheld a 2021 ruling against former US judge Roy Moore and said that further claims by him and his wife were ‘without merit’ (Ricky Rycroft/PA)

Mr Moore and his wife sued the comedian for 95 million dollars (£80 million) for causing “intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud”, as well as making a defamation claim.

The lawsuit was dismissed in July 2021 after it was found that their claims were “barred by both a waiver clause in the agreement that Judge Moore signed prior to the interview and also by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.”

In a ruling made on Thursday the judges stated: “We agree with the District Court that the segment at issue was clearly comedy and that no reasonable viewer would conclude otherwise.”

“We have considered the Plaintiffs’ remaining arguments and conclude that they are without merit.

“For the foregoing reasons, the order of the District Court is affirmed.”

