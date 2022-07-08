Andrew urged to tell Tasha everything as Casa Amor fallout continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew urged to tell Tasha everything as Casa Amor fallout continues

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 2:54 pm
Love Island’s Casa Amor recoupling episode saw the biggest overnight ratings since the 2019 final (ITV/PA)
Love Island's Casa Amor recoupling episode saw the biggest overnight ratings since the 2019 final (ITV/PA)

Coco Lodge will urge Andrew Le Page to tell Tasha Ghouri everything that happened between them in Friday’s tense Love Island episode.

The main villa and Casa Amor islanders were reunited during Thursday’s episode, forcing each to choose between staying faithful to their original partner or dumping them for one of the bombshells.

Andrew and Tasha, who were the show’s only original couple, both chose to recouple with new arrivals Coco and Billy Brown after Andrew discovered Tasha had doubts over her feelings for him.

The dramatic episode saw its biggest overnight ratings since the 2019 final, with a total audience of 3.9 million across all devices.

Despite getting close to Coco over the past few days, Friday’s episode will see Andrew cool things off with her, telling Dami Hope that he still has feelings for Tasha.

He tells Coco: “I’m gonna be completely honest with you and how I’m feeling as well.

“Just at the moment with Tasha being on my mind, I feel like I don’t wanna lie to you and I don’t wanna say something to you if I don’t mean it yet.

“So for me, I do wanna continue getting to know you of course…”

Coco interrupts: “But you just wanna do it really slowly?” 
 
Andrew agrees: “Just take a step back until my mind has cleared or whatever happens, happens.” 

Later in the episode, Tasha asks Andrew on the terrace to tell her everything that happened between him and Coco.

She says: “You have probably been doing worse than what I’ve done with Billy.

“You keep playing the victim here. But you’ve been kissing her, doing whatever you’ve been doing in this villa. You know, being in bed, kissing, canoodling, hugging.” 

Meanwhile, Coco has been telling some of the Islanders that more than kissing happened with Andrew while Tasha was away.

Pulling Andrew to one side, Coco says he needs to tell Tasha before someone else does. 

Also in the episode, Indiyah Polak learns that Dami has had more than one kiss with new girl Summer Botwe, after they both chose to recouple.

After Indiyah brands him disrespectful, Dami asks: “So are you done with me?” 

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

