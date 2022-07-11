‘We went to the moon and back’ – Olympian Nicola Adams welcomes first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘We went to the moon and back’ – Olympian Nicola Adams welcomes first child

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 12:40 pm
Olympic boxer Nicola Adams (left) and her girlfriend Ella Baig (Ian West/PA)
Olympic boxer Nicola Adams (left) and her girlfriend Ella Baig (Ian West/PA)

Olympian Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple, who have been together for four years, posted matching statements on social media announcing the news.

They said: “We are so excited to announce to the world that baby adams has arrived. The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond.

“We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow.”

They also shared a photo of the child’s tiny feet and a selfie taken in the delivery room.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in February after four rounds of IVF starting in 2019.

The news prompted congratulations from famous friends including BBC presenter Clara Amfo, singer Fleur East and Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe.

East said: “Ahhhh congratulations!!! Welcome to the world baby!”

Adams, 39, made history in 2020 as part of Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex pairing alongside Katya Jones, but their journey was cut short after Jones tested positive for Covid-19 and they were forced to leave the series early.

She previously said she believes there is still a “stigma” attached to the IVF process and a lack of parenting books for same-sex families.

Announcing their pregnancy, she wrote: “If you’re a same-sex couple going through this chapter of your lives, know that you’re not alone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal