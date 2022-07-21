The Love Island bombshells make their feelings known as they head out on dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Love Island bombshells make their feelings known as they head out on dates

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 5:12 pm
The new bombshells cause a stir as they are each invited to select an islander for a date (ITVPA)
The new Love Island bombshells will make their feelings known as they are each given the opportunity to go on a date with an islander of their choice during Thursday night’s episode.

Four new contestants, including Halifax striker Jamie Allen, caused a stir when they entered the villa in Wednesday’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show.

Bombshell Lacey Edwards will receive a text inviting her and the other new bombshells, Jamie, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos, to each select an islander of their choice to go on a date with.

Lacey opts for Deji Adeniyi, saying: “Deji, would you like to come on a date and maybe make me laugh again?”

While Nathalia chooses Adam Collard and Jamie picks Danica Taylor. As Reece chooses Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who is currently coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti, Deji remarks: “You’ve got balls, my boy.”

As the new arrivals leave the villa for their dates, a seemingly laid back Davide says: “I am calm and chill… I don’t see competition.”

Before asking her on a date, Reece will have already made his interest in Ekin-Su known, telling the actress: “You intrigue me, that’s why I wanted to speak to you first.”

Meanwhile, Jamie already has his sights set on singleton Danica, and tells her: “I just wanted to pull you quick because, even before coming in here you would have been the girl that I would have come in here to get to know the most.”

During Adam’s date with Nathalia, he will tell the Brazilian-born 23-year-old that he was glad to be picked, adding: “Look, me and Paige are going really well, but I’m a realistic person as well and it’s only a week. Just need to see what happens.”

Adam’s current partner Paige Thorne struggles with the idea that he is on a date with someone else. Speaking in the beach hut she says: “Really? Can I not just have this one for myself? Can you just back off please.”

As Adam returns to the villa from his date he pulls Paige for a chat and summarises the date for her.

Love Island airs on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

