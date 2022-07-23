Ruth Langsford ‘super-excited’ at opening of beauty and style event in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ruth Langsford ‘super-excited’ at opening of beauty and style event in London

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 12:55 pm
Ruth Langsford arrives for her fashion and beauty event, Feeling Fabulous, at Old Billingsgate in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ruth Langsford arrives for her fashion and beauty event, Feeling Fabulous, at Old Billingsgate in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ruth Langsford has expressed her delight at opening her brand new beauty and style event in London, inviting visitors to join her for two days of “fun, fashion and fabulousness”.

The 62-year-old television presenter is best known for her roles presenting ITV’s This Morning, on which she is the longest-running presenter, and anchoring Loose Women.

Speaking at the opening of Feeling Fabulous With Ruth at London’s Old Billingsgate, Langsford said: “The day is finally here! I’m super-excited to be opening my first Feeling Fabulous event on this beautiful summer’s day and cannot wait to welcome everyone for two full days of fun, fashion and fabulousness!”

TRIC Awards 2022
Ruth Langsford will be joined by her husband and fellow TV presenter Eamonn Holmes at the fashion and beauty event (Ian West/PA)

The event, which is hosted by Langsford, runs across two days and will feature catwalk shows, celebrity and expert talks, workshops, pamper experiences and shopping opportunities.

Langsford previously said that she was inspired to host the event, which is running in collaboration with QVC, after finding she struggles to buy clothes that help her remain “stylish and fashion-forward” as she gets older but also “comfortable”.

Speaking about her own clothing range, which she designed with QVC, Langsford said: “I’m probably designing things for myself if I’m honest but I think that resonates with so many women of my age group, and older, who have the same problems I have buying clothes.

“I want to remain stylish and fashion-forward, but I also want to be comfortable.

“I want to try and correct the problems that I find.”

As part of the event, visitors will be given the chance to hear from a host of special guests who will join Langsford across the weekend.

The centre stage will be hosted by TV presenter Angellica Bell, with Rylan, Dragons’ Den’s Sara Davies, Anton Du Beke, Jenni Falconer, Jo Malone and Vanessa Feltz also appearing in panels and talks during the event.

Langsford, who is married to fellow TV presenter Eamonn Holmes, announced the event with a light-hearted post on her Instagram earlier this month.

In the video posted by Langsford, she can be seen running through a checklist for the Feeling Fabulous With Ruth event, when Holmes, 62, appears and asks, “Have you forgotten something or someone maybe, like me? Am I not invited?”

To which Langsford jokingly replies: “I hadn’t really thought about it. Do people want to see you there?”

Retorting in the couple’s trademark banter, Eamonn says: “Well, I think they want to see me more than they want to see that Anton or that Rylan!”

Rolling her eyes, Langsford responds: “All right then, you can come.”

Holmes will join his wife on stage at the event in London.

Feeling Fabulous With Ruth is a two-day event at London’s Old Billingsgate on July 23 and 24.

