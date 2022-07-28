Yasmin Finney: ‘Young, black and queer’ representation on screen so important

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Yasmin Finney: 'Young, black and queer' representation on screen so important

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:58 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 4:02 pm
Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent in Netflix’s Heartstopper (Netflix/PA)
Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent in Netflix’s Heartstopper (Netflix/PA)

Yasmin Finney has said she feels it is “so important” that the younger generation will have representation of “young, black and queer” characters on screen which she did not have growing up.

The 18-year-old transgender activist and actress recently starred in the hit LGBTQ+ drama series Heartstopper and is also joining the Doctor Who cast to play a character called Rose.

Finney was among one of the winners of the pride icon prize at the Attitude Pride Awards which were held at the Langham Hotel in London on Thursday.

Attitude Pride Awards 2022 – London
Yasmin Finney was among one of the pride icon winners at the Attitude Pride Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking on the red carpet for the award show, she reflected on the importance of having greater diversity on screen.

She said: “I think it’s so important to me because we’ve never really had it, especially someone who’s young, black and queer.

“It’s a really exciting time for television and I never had it growing up so I’m just really happy that the younger generation has it.”

The actress added that it had “felt really good” to portray the character of Elle Argent in Netflix’s Heartstopper who transfers to an all girls school after coming out as transgender.

She said: “I grew up never having this representation so I just feel really honoured to be able to portray Elle in such a beautiful, lovely way.”

Her upcoming Doctor Who character Rose will also be transgender and she will make her debut in scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary alongside Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa who is taking over the role as the Time Lord.

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies is also returning as the programme’s showrunner after departing from the programme in 2009.

Taking on the role, Finney said: “I feel really honoured and I’m just so happy that Russell has opened his arms to me and really he saw something in me and I’m just really proud and happy to be part of it.”

She teased that her character is “very sweet, humble and confident” and that through the show she will be “finding herself through aliens”.

The actress admitted she also has other big projects in the pipeline but that she could not reveal much more. However, she said she would love to play the first transgender superhero in the future.

