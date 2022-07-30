Alan Carr: Comedy probably stopped me having a breakdown during difficult year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan Carr: Comedy probably stopped me having a breakdown during difficult year

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 1:40 pm
Alan Carr (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Alan Carr (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Alan Carr has admitted his comedy “probably stopped him having a breakdown” when his marriage was collapsing and his dog was “slowly fading”.

The 46-year-old comedian announced at the beginning of the year that he and his husband Paul Drayton were separating. They had been married for three years but were together for 13 years.

Carr has opened up about how he got through this difficult period which also saw his beloved dog Bev die in May.

Boy In The Dress play
Alan Carr (left) and Paul Drayton (Jacob King/PA)

He told the Daily Mail Weekend magazine: “All this stuff at home was happening, and even writing about it was hard because things were changing.

“It was like nailing blancmange to the wall, like the tectonic plates of my relationship were shifting. Then Bev was slowly fading.

“I know it sounds silly but, yes, there were times I’d stand in the wings and just shake and think I couldn’t go on.

“I think the audience sensed that too. There was like an extra cheer from them, a ‘Go on, Alan’. I needed that.”

He added: “I didn’t have a breakdown, no. I don’t want to say I did because I didn’t. But comedy probably stopped me having a breakdown.”

In January, Drayton walked free from court following two “harrowing” nights in custody after winning his appeal against a prison sentence for drink-driving.

Drayton’s alcoholism reportedly was one of the strains on the couple’s marriage, but Carr has revealed his workaholic nature also caused issues.

Drayton now takes care of the former couple’s other two dogs due to Carr being away for work so often.

The comedian admitted he prefers to work constantly rather than return to an empty house.

He said: “People have said to me, ‘Alan, you’ve got to go home at some point’.

“But Paul’s not here, the dogs aren’t here, so I know I’m coming home to an empty house.

“When I do stop and come home, I get lonely. I need to sort myself out.”

Carr’s upcoming Channel 4 series, titled Alan Carr’s Adventures With Agatha Christie, will see him visit places that inspired the renowned author, who was Carr’s “teenage idol”.

