Sean Bean feels people will relate to new drama about complications of marriage

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 12:03 am
Sean Bean (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sean Bean (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sean Bean feels people will be able to relate to his new role in a drama that explores the “complications of daily life” in a marriage.

The Game of Thrones star, 63, plays Ian in the new BBC drama Marriage. Nicola Walker stars as his character’s wife, Emma.

Bafta-winning writer Stefan Golaszewski has created the four-part series which follows the couple as they navigate the fears, comforts and frustrations of their 30-year relationship.

Reflecting on the drama ahead of its screening on Sunday, Bean said: “People will be able to see many things that they can relate to in their own lives and their own relationships.

“There aren’t any big stunts or reveals, it’s just a very simple story; simply told, about people and the complications of daily life.”

The drama series takes place over 12 days and Bean says those days are “rich, revealing and you see what a relationship is”.

He described his character as a man who “isn’t very sure of himself and not very confident” after losing his high-up job and following the death of his mother.

He feels Walker’s character Emma is “going places” and when a younger man comes on the scene, he begins to feel “very vulnerable”.

The actor, who has been married five times and wed his present wife Ashley Moore in 2017, added that Golaszewski’s writing has many varied layers.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
Sean Bean with his fifth wife Ashley Moore (Ian West/PA)

He said: “There’s a lot happening in between various sentences and statements we make which is hard to get your head around but makes it very varied and rich.

“He also throws in a lot of business; props, opening and shutting bins, getting tissue paper out at the same time as you are talking which is something you have to get used to.

“However it’s very well observed and quite hard work to get your head around even though it’s very naturalistic and free flowing.

“There’s so many different layers he has created within his script.”

He added that because of this he has “never thought this much” about what he says or does in the role as he wants his portrayal to be truthful to Golaszewski’s vision.

Bean, who starred in The Lord Of The Rings, recently won a Bafta for his role in BBC One drama Time.

The series also features Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Chantelle Alle, James Bolam and Jack Holden.

Marriage starts on Sunday August 14 at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes will be available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from Sunday.

