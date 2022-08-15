Love Island’s Indiyah shares concerns over being branded the ‘angry black girl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Indiyah shares concerns over being branded the ‘angry black girl’

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 4:11 pm
Love Island contestants Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack have spoken about the pressure to represent ‘black love’ on the ITV2 dating show (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island finalist Indiyah Polack has revealed she has concerns about being branded the “angry black girl” during her time on the hit ITV2 dating show.

Polack came third in the eighth series of Love Island with partner Dami Hope, after the couple secured 11.8% of the public vote.

Speaking on BBC 1Xtra Breakfast with Nadia Jae, the 23-year-old was asked by Jae whether she felt pressure not to “overreact” during certain situations on the show for fear of being labelled the “angry black girl”.

Polack replied: “Yeah, I think definitely.

“Especially in Casa Amor, I was definitely put in a position where I could easily have popped off.

“It was an annoying thing and I definitely had to think first before I said certain things because I knew if I reacted in a certain way… angry black girl, the aggressor, the bully, the this, the that.

“But me in general, I’m not an angry girl.”

She also discussed the expectation to represent “black love” while on the show, telling Jae: “I love my black men.

“But respectfully, if the black love didn’t happen, what am I supposed to do?

“So I didn’t feel the pressure of ‘I need to be with a black guy, I need to do this black love’.

“I went in there for me, if I found someone, I found love – it’s no-one else’s business, you can’t pressure me to find love.”

Her 26-year-old partner Hope agreed, saying: “When I got with Indiyah, I knew everyone would be tweeting ‘black love, black love’.

“And when Casa Amor happened, I knew that if I did what I needed to do for myself, people were gonna be crying and complaining.

“Because I’ve been on Twitter and I get it.

“You know I’ve sent some people back into hiding since I’ve been out. People were coming for me when I was in there! Nah… I’m just playing.”

During the show’s eight-week run, Polack and Hope experienced a blip in their relationship when they both re-coupled with bombshell contestants during the Casa Amor segment of the series.

Hope chose to couple up with Summer Botwe, while Polack returned to the villa holding Deji Adeniyi’s hand, leading to a frosty exchange between the pair.

“Everything happens for a reason. It is what it is,” Polack said, with Dami retorting: “Until it isn’t. Happy for you, happy for myself. We’re all heartbreakers, so here we are.”

Indiyah added: “It seems it. Expect the unexpected. May the best heartbreaker win.”

However the couple, who became known as Damiyah, soon reunited and made it through to the final, ultimately losing out on the £50,000 prize to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, who won the reality dating show on August 1 with 63.7% of the public vote.

The full interview with Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope on BBC Radio 1Xtra Breakfast with Nadia Jae is available on BBC Sounds.

