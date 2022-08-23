Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins unveils biggest line-up of recruits yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins unveils biggest line-up of recruits yet

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:03 am
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is returning to screens (Channel 4/PA)
Former footballer Ashley Cain, soap actress Maisie Smith and Love Island winner Amber Gill are among the recruits for the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The gruelling Channel 4 show is returning to TV screens in early September with its biggest line-up featuring 14 famous names being put through their paces in the heat of the Jordanian desert.

The series will also be the longest yet with seven 60-minute episodes.

The original SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians put through military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength, and the celebrity spin-off launched in 2019.

Ashley Cain begins Five Marathons in Five Days challenge
Ex-footballer Ashley Cain is taking part in the new series (Brian Lawless/PA)

Cain, whose daughter Azaylia died of leukaemia in April last year at the age of eight months, said: “Losing my daughter was the most difficult experience of my life. I think to combat trauma you need to step outside your comfort zone and see who you really are.

“There’s no better way to do that than on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, so when the opportunity came, I took it with both hands!”

Former EastEnders star Smith said: “I’ve seen the show before and I really wanted to put my mental strength to the test.

“I’ve always pushed myself but this was beyond limits I didn’t even know I had. It was the best experience of my life.”

Also taking part are Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison, TV personality Calum Best, javelin Olympic gold medallist Fatima Whitbread and Towie cast member Pete Wicks.

Reality TV personality Ferne McCann, Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard and his former Love Island contestant brother Curtis, Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers, taekwondo Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones, boxer Shannon Courtenay and Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards will also feature.

McCann, who appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, added: “It just felt like the right time in my life to be challenged. I had no idea what to expect but I wanted to see how tough it really is.

“You’re stripped of everything, broken down to the point you have no choice but to build yourself back up again. It was the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so glad I’ve done it.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins
Instructors Remi Adeleke, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Rudy Reyes and Mark “Billy” Billingham (Channel 4/PA)

Former US Marine Rudy Reyes, 50, is also returning as chief instructor to lead the training course, after replacing Ant Middleton.

Reyes said: “SAS is renowned for having the highest standards. We don’t care where they come from or what their net worth is.

“We demand full throttle excellence no matter celebrity, title or fame.”

Channel 4 severed ties with Middleton, 41, in March 2021 over his “personal conduct” and confirmed he would not be taking part in further series.

Middleton said it was his decision to quit the programme because it had become a “reality show”.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday September 4 at 9pm.

