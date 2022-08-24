Stephen Graham to star in illegal boxing drama written by Steven Knight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stephen Graham to star in illegal boxing drama written by Steven Knight

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 6:07 pm
Heavyweights of British television Stephen Graham and Steven Knight have collaborated for a new period drama set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London (PA)
Heavyweights of British television Stephen Graham and Steven Knight have collaborated for a new period drama set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London (PA)

British television heavyweights Stephen Graham and Steven Knight have collaborated for a new period drama set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in Victorian London.

A Thousand Blows is a 12-part series written by Peaky Blinders creator Knight, 63, and will air on Disney+.

The show follows best friends Hezekiah and Alec, both from Jamaica, as they are thrust into the vibrant and violent East End in the 1880s following the industrial revolution.

As they are drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, Hezekiah meets Mary Carr, leader of The Forty Elephants – a notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets.

The series will star Graham, 49, as Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer who Hezekiah finds himself up against. The two fighters quickly become locked in an intense rivalry that spills out far beyond the boxing ring.

Graham, whose production company Matriarch Productions will co-produce the series, first gained widespread recognition for his role in 2006 film This Is England and its television sequels.

More recently, Graham starred in BBC drama Time and Channel 4 film Help, which both earned him Bafta nominations.

He worked alongside Knight for the final series of Peaky Blinders, playing Hayden Stagg.

Speaking about the series, Graham said: “To be able to work with Steve again and the talented team of writers we have for this project is truly wonderful, and to tell the story of these incredible characters during this period of time in London is a joy.

“Aside from having the privilege of bringing the role of Sugar Goodson to life, I am also extremely proud that Matriarch is co-producing this show whilst helping to create opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, instilling the ethos of providing training within production that otherwise would be difficult for some to pursue as a career.”

In addition to starring in A Thousand Blows, Graham will also serve as an executive producer, alongside his wife and Matriarch Productions co-founder Hannah Walters, Damian Keogh, Kate Lewis, Tom Miller and Sam Myer.

Steven Knight comments
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has written a new period drama series for Disney+ (Jacob King/PA)

Broadcaster and historian Professor David Olusoga will act as executive producer.

Knight, who wrote the screenplays for Closed Circuit and Dirty Pretty Things, is lead writer, with episodes also written by Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph.

“I’m really thrilled to be working on this project with Stephen as well as the very talented production team and group of writers,” Knight said.

“I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told. We are recreating an amazing world and telling a remarkable true story.”

The UK original series will premiere on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

First glimpse at the Mitchell family in EastEnders’ flashback episode, featuring Eric Mitchell, Phil, Peggy, Grant, Billy and Charlie (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders shares first glimpse of Mitchell family in upcoming flashback episode
Emily Maitlis (James Manning/PA)
Emily Maitlis says BBC ‘sought to pacify’ Number 10 over Newsnight monologue
ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the ‘extraordinary success’ of Love Island encouraged the broadcaster to reboot Big Brother following its five-year hiatus (ITV/PA)
ITV boss: Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ encouraged Big Brother reboot
Dame Judi Dench said having her late husband’s pocketwatch repaired and engraved with his initials by The Repair Shop team was ‘more than she could possibly hope for’ (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Dame Judi Dench emotional after late husband’s watch restored by The Repair Shop
A new documentary series following Tyson Fury and his family is in production at Netflix (Ian West/PA)
Tyson Fury and family to star in new documentary series
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
BBC licence fee review ‘feels like massive red herring to attack broadcaster’
Make Me Prime Minister: Meet the candidates. Jackie Weaver (Handout/PA)
Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister
Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome (Ian West/PA)
Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome
John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram (Ian West/PA)
John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram
Paul Gambaccini, left to right, Sir Cliff Richard and Neil Fox all feature in the new documentary (Channel 4/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard reflects on physical toll of Operation Yewtree false claims

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?