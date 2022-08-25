As Gladiators returns to TV screens, where are the classic cast now?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
As Gladiators returns to TV screens, where are the classic cast now?

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 1:41 pm
Gladiators Cobra, Ace, Hunter, Saracen, Trojan, Rhino and Wolf (PA)
Gladiators Cobra, Ace, Hunter, Saracen, Trojan, Rhino and Wolf (PA)

The BBC has announced it is rebooting Gladiators with a new generation of “superhumans” and new games alongside classic challenges.

The original series was broadcast on ITV between 1992 and 2000 and drew huge audiences.

As the show returns to screens after more than two decades away, here is what some of its classic contenders have been doing in the meantime.

– Diane “Jet” Youdale

Youdale trained as a choreographer before joining Gladiators in 1992 at the age of 22 and quickly becoming a fan favourite.

She left the show in 1996 after suffering a neck injury, and tried her hand at presenting before retraining in psychotherapy, and now has her own company and 20 years’ experience in the field.

– James “Hunter” Crossley

NHS Heroes Awards – London
Hunter (Ian West/PA)

The bodybuilder was a regular on the show from 1993 until its final episode on January 1 2000 and was often considered the toughest of all the Gladiators.

He later retrained as an actor and appeared in numerous productions including a stint with theatre director Sir Peter Hall in the US, and recently competed on Channel 4 reality series The Circle.

Elsewhere, he has led national campaigns on anti-bullying, exams stress and mental health.

– Warren “Ace” Furman

Since leaving Gladiators in 2000, Furman has worked as a construction manager.

A devout Christian, he also visits schools and prisons to promote his Ace Active initiative, which aims to find “creative ways to spread the Gospel”.

– Kim “Lightning” Betts

Known as the Queen of Hang Tough, former gymnast Betts was only defeated on the show a handful of times.

Now a mother of two, she runs various businesses and also presented children’s show Room 785 on the British Forces Broadcasting Service.

– Mark “Rhino” Smith

RHINO MARK SMITH
Rhino (PA)

After starring in Gladiators, Smith carved out a successful career as an actor and producer in Los Angeles.

His recent credits include parts in Hollywood productions Angel Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler, and Argo, with Ben Affleck.

– Mike “Wolf” Van Wijk

Before finding fame on Gladiators, Van Wijk ran a gym in London and, after his eight-series stint on the show, returned to that industry.

The bodybuilder and boxer moved to New Zealand, where he capitalised on his reputation and launched a chain of gyms and fitness centres.

