Scott Mills shocked as BBC Radio 1 studio renamed after him during final show

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 1:55 pm
Scott Mills bids emotional farewell to BBC Radio 1 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Scott Mills bids emotional farewell to BBC Radio 1 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scott Mills was shocked to learn the studio where his show is broadcast from has been named after him during his final broadcast on BBC Radio 1 after 24 years.

The DJ, who hosts his daytime show with co-presenter Chris Stark, was signing off from the station during the episode titled Love You Bye on Thursday, marking the end of an era.

The 48-year-old, who has been a staple at Radio 1 for more than two decades, said: “I have had to do a lot of deep breaths today, even the sky is crying.”

Mills has hosted various shows on the radio station since 1998, including The Official Chart Show on a Friday since 2018.

Stark, 35, joined Mills as a co-presenter on the show in 2012 – and the pair became popular thanks to a number of humorous segments, including Innuendo Bingo and the Whoo Game.

The final show opened with a montage of messages from listeners, including Mills’ partner and the wife and son of Stark before Mills was told the BBC Radio 1 studio will be renamed after him.

Mills had joked about a potential renaming of the studio on the Breakfast show with Greg James earlier on Thursday.

The studio previously named 82A will from now be known as 82 Mills.

Mills said: “I can’t cope with this, it’s too much. I can’t believe it. That’s amazing.

“I am so sorry that has totally thrown me off. This is the ultimate honour thank you so much.”

Stark said: “The first show from 82 Mills will ironically be our last.”

Mills’ last show kicked off with the final edition of Scott Mills The Musical starring West End actor Joe Taylor and 24 Years At The Tap End with the game’s theme tune re-recorded by Bastille.

The show also featured surprise goodbye messages from famous faces including Lewis Capaldi, Joel Corry and Sam Ryder.

Actor Jason Donovan said: “Thank you for some incredible moments over the past 24 years.”

Meanwhile, Radio 1 broadcasters past and present including Annie Mac, Mollie King and Jordan North also sent messages to Mills.

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James said: “You inspired me to get into radio and I will be forever grateful.”

The montage ended with a message from American actor David Hasselhoff, who Mills has had a long association with, who said: “I wish you nothing but the best.”

Northern Irish DJ Dean McCullough and Bolton-born Vicky Hawkesworth will replace the pair to present a new daytime show which will run at 1pm to 3.30pm on Monday to Thursday from September 5.

Mills is moving to BBC Radio 2 where he will take over the 2pm-4pm slot, held by presenter Steve Wright since 1999.

Wright announced he would be stepping down from his afternoon show at the end of September after 23 years as part of the station’s schedule shake-up.

Meanwhile, Stark is joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in the autumn as well as taking up a new role in Global’s podcast division developing sport content for Global Player.

Stark also currently co-hosts sports show That Peter Crouch Podcast alongside the former footballer, and The Pirate Ship with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

The pair enlisted the help of Scottish singer-songwriter Capaldi to announce the news of their departure from BBC Radio 1 in July.

Capaldi, 25, recorded a video of himself sharing the news, which was subsequently shared on social media.

Mills has been a radio presenter since the age of 16, presenting a show on his local Southampton radio station Power FM.

After joining the BBC in 1998, Mills presented the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show until 2004 after which he moved to a weekend afternoon slot for six months.

