Rebecca Adlington has emergency surgery after miscarriage

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 11:57 am
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage.

The former competitive swimmer, 33, shared a lengthy post on Instagram describing how she discovered she had lost her pregnancy during a 12-week scan on Tuesday.

Adlington said she left hospital on Thursday but was readmitted on Friday and treated for sepsis, a kidney infection and fever.

Although she is now “slowly on the mend”, she said it has been a “devastating time” for her and her husband.

Sharing a photograph from hospital while holding a cup of tea, Adlington wrote: “On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12 week scan only to discover we’ve had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery. I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday.

“After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place.

“I can’t thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive. It’s such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren’t alone and have so much support.

Adlington with her medal after winning gold in the Women’s 800m Freestyle during the British Gas Swimming Championships at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park, London
Adlington with her medal after winning gold in the Women’s 800m Freestyle during the British Gas Swimming Championships at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park, London (PA)

“@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends. We haven’t managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we’ll get through it.

“Once I’m able to leave hospital I’m extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!”

Soap actress Catherine Tyldesley and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds are among those posting messages of support.

Tyldesley wrote: “Oh love. I’m so sorry. Sending you both so much love and strength.”

Adlington, who competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2013, is already mother to seven-year-old daughter Summer from her first marriage to fellow former competitive swimmer Harry Needs, and one-year-old son Albie with Andy Parsons, who she married last year.

More recently, she has worked as a pundit for the BBC during its coverage of the Commonwealth Games and European Aquatics Championships.

