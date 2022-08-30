Alexander Armstrong turned down the chance to host Channel 4’s Countdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexander Armstrong turned down the chance to host Channel 4’s Countdown

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 10:45 am
Alexander Armstrong (Ian West/PA)
Alexander Armstrong (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Alexander Armstrong chose to host quiz show Pointless instead of Countdown as he wanted something that would have “a bit of comedy.”

The 52-year-old has presented the BBC One teatime show since it debuted in 2009.

Before joining Pointless, comedian Armstrong was asked to take over from presenter Des O’Connor on the popular Channel 4 letters and numbers game.

He told Good Morning Britain: “I did turn down Countdown. I took it very seriously, well it’s a job, I take everything seriously that I am offered.

“I felt Countdown was a very revered format and I got the sense that there wasn’t going to be a lot of leeway to muck about with it and Pointless is all mucking about really.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do both. Pointless was my little treat for saying no to Countdown, but it was a really tough call because they were such nice people and I love Countdown.

“But I wanted to do something that was a little bit more… basically I had kind of stopped doing comedy by then and I wanted something that would have a bit of comedy in it. A little bit of comedy juice.”

Jeff Stelling, Nick Hewer and Anne Robinson have since been at the helm of Countdown, which launched in 1982. Colin Murray is the current host having started in July.

Armstrong’s tenure at Pointless has seen him film more than 1,300 episodes and nearly 30 series alongside Richard Osman.

Global Radio’s Make Some Noise Day
Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong (Ian West/PA)

In April, Osman announced he is stepping back from hosting the show after almost 13 years to “concentrate on writing”.

“Richard has had to put more time into being a superstar global best-selling author which is so annoying and so inconvenient and thoughtless of him,” Armstrong joked.

“He still does the Saturday shows so he is still around and I still get to see my old friend. We’ve got a rotating roster of exciting guests and its very lovely, we get guests to come in for 11 shows and just as they’re finding their rhythm and it’s all going really well they go out and the next comes in.

“It’s been really exciting, so far we’ve had five guest hosts, Sally Lindsay, Lauren Laverne, Alex Brooker, Konnie Huq and Stephen Mangan.”

Osman was not originally intended to be Armstrong’s co-presenter but after filling the role as part of a demonstration laid on for the BBC, executives asked him to continue for the first series. He was the creative director at production company Endemol when he did the demo.

The programme moved from BBC Two to BBC One after a successful two years.

Pointless sees teams of two competing for a cash prize by finding correct but obscure answers to general knowledge questions.

