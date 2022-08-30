Michael Flatley was told going into the film world was ‘impossible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Michael Flatley was told going into the film world was ‘impossible’

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 11:17 am
Michael Flatley (PA)
Michael Flatley (PA)

Michael Flatley has urged young people to “go for it” as he spoke about his motivation for making his debut feature film, saying people had told him it was “impossible”.

The dancer and choreographer, 64, has written, directed and also stars in the spy thriller Blackbird, in which he plays former MI6 operative Victor Blackley who is drawn back into a world of espionage he left behind.

The film screened at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival last year, where Flatley picked up the best actor award.

He told BBC Breakfast that he had been proud to be able to give a host of talent their first roles in the film, adding: “Young people are remarkably talented, and I love the young minds.

“And I’ll tell you what, the big motivation for me making Blackbird is all the people that said ‘Impossible. You can’t do it. You can’t be an actor – you’re a dancer’. I mean, I’ve heard it till I’m blue in the face and you just have to go for it.

“And there’s so many people out there that have a dream to do something or be somebody or do something great, and they’re paralysed by fear. ‘What’s everybody gonna think? What are other people gonna say?’

“You can’t let that stop you, stand up, throw your best shot and let the chips fall where they may.”

Flatley added: “Especially the young people, go for it. Don’t listen to other people. You have to just go for it. I promise you, you won’t be disappointed.

“There’s no shame in failure, the shame is not getting up and trying. That’s the way I look at life.”

Eric Roberts and Michael Flatley star in Blackbird (Brian Doherty/PA)

Flatley, who was born into a blue-collar Irish-American family in Chicago, was catapulted to fame in the Irish dancing production Riverdance, which was first performed as an interval break in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994.

It was extended into a full-length show and opened at Dublin’s Point Theatre in 1995, followed by Flatley’s own stage show creation Lord Of The Dance.

He has gone on to create, produce and direct other productions including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

Blackbird also stars Hollywood actor Eric Roberts, Robin Hood’s Patrick Bergin, Game Of Thrones actor Ian Beattie and Nicole Evans, whose credits include a role in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

Flatley recalled how his mother had encouraged him to pursue acting, saying: “For 25 years we toured the world with Lord Of The Dance. We sold out every big venue from Mexico to Moscow, from Tokyo to Madison Square Garden in New York, we were very blessed.

“And on Sundays, my dear old Irish mum would call and say: ‘Give up the dance and go make a few movies’ and I used to say: ‘Mum, there’s 200 people counting on me for their livelihood and selling out 15,000 seats and making a few quid’, if I don’t mind saying so.

“I wasn’t about to give it up.

“But, of course, I got a lot of miles on me and my body started to argue back and as a result, St Patrick’s Day 2016 was my last dance at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and she was on the phone and she said, ‘you have no more excuses’. So I gave her my word and here we are: happy days.”

His mother Eilish died later in 2016, but Flatley said he knows that she is watching over him and that she would be proud as Blackbird is the kind of movie that she “would have loved”.

The dancer revealed that since the release of the trailer there have been offers for other projects and he is currently working on a dance movie titled Dream Dancer.

He said the latest film, which follows a girl who dreams about “fabulous dance sequences”, has his attention currently and he knows a lot of people in America are keen on a project about dance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Aberdeen psych quartet General Winston are set to release a new single. Photo supplied by General Winston
Aberdeen pysch band General Winston to release new single with debut album in the…
0
Emeli Sande will perform in the True North concert celebrating Aretha Franklin and curated by Mica Paris.
Soul sisters: Emeli Sande and Mica Paris will celebrate Aretha Franklin at True North
0
Del Amitri inverness
Del Amitri have come a long way since being mistaken for The Smiths in…
0
Bobby Brazier (BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier praises ‘welcoming’ EastEnders family
Fans have been given a further look at Daniel Radcliffe starring as Weird Al Yankovic in an upcoming film about the comedy singer (PA)
Viewers given further glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe in Weird Al Yankovic biopic
dreamgirls aberdeen
West End hit Dreamgirls is ready to call Aberdeen home for two weeks
0
Katie Gregson-MacLeod's single deserves to top the charts - and she deserves to sell-out arenas.
ANALYSIS: Inverness Tik Tok sensation won't just top the charts - she'll pack arenas
0
Helen Fields sat on an overturned boat on the shores of Mull, with colourful houses in the background.
Mull witches weave dark spell at heart of new crime novel
0
Elf arena tour is coming to Aberdeen.
Elf – A Christmas Arena Spectacular adds second Aberdeen date
0
Jaime Winstone will play Peggy Mitchell in her early life (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
Jaime Winstone: EastEnders role bookends my journey with Dame Barbara Windsor

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0