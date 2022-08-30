Olympian Fatima Whitbread flies flag for older generation on Celebrity SAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Olympian Fatima Whitbread flies flag for older generation on Celebrity SAS

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:04 am
Fatima Whitbread (Ian West/PA)
Fatima Whitbread (Ian West/PA)

Javelin champion Fatima Whitbread has said she hopes she has “flown the flag really well” for the “older generation” after becoming the oldest recruit on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The Olympic gold medallist, 61, revealed she would have liked to have taken part in the gruelling Channel 4 show in her prime but hopes to have proven that it is “not just a young person’s game”.

She is among the 14 famous faces who viewers will see put through their paces in the heat of the Jordanian desert when the show returns to TV screens in early September.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022
The gruelling Channel 4 show is returning to TV screens in early September with its biggest line-up featuring 14 famous names being put through their paces in the heat of the Jordanian desert (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)

Reflecting on why she had agreed to participate, Whitbread also said: “It’s because I’m reaching the age now, I’m obviously 61, and as a young woman, I was always very adventurous.

“I always liked the rough and tumble of everything. I think that was because living in children’s homes for 14 years, I had what I call quite a mischievous side to me, where I was tough and had to survive.

“I’m not someone who’d sit down with a little Barbie doll, if I’d had a different upbringing, maybe I would’ve done.”

Whitbread grew up in a children’s home after being abandoned in a flat as a baby by her biological parents.

She added: “Sport was my saviour because that’s really where I excelled. And a sense of achievement was important to me. It gave me confidence and it gave me the ability to believe in myself. So doing SAS is really only a knock on from those days.

“I would’ve liked to have done it as a young Whitbread because I think I would’ve cracked it wide open, but as an older lady, I’d like to think I’ve flown the flag really well in representation for the older generation, the middle aged, it’s not just a young person’s game.”

The former athlete describes herself as a “mad gym junkie” who has never stopped working out even after she retired from her sport.

She explained that this fitness level and extra specific training before taking part helped her during the show but admitted the course was still a “huge challenge” as it was different from previous seasons she had been watching.

Whitbread said she feels competing in a colder climate as opposed to the more than 30 degree heat of the desert would have suited her more as an older person as she was no longer able to be “firing off” all her cylinders.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Day Ten
Jonathan Broom-Edwards said he hopes he comes across in a manner that shows he is not letting his impairment hold him back (John Walton/PA)

Another of this year’s recruits is Paralympic gold medalist high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards, 34, who was born with talipes equinovarus, which is otherwise known as a club foot.

He explained that it means he has a “much smaller, skinnier, restricted left foot and lower leg” which affects his mobility and posture.

Broom-Edwards admitted he was “a little bit” worried about disability affecting him during the course but hopes he comes across in a manner that shows he is not letting his impairment hold him back.

He said: “I conduct myself in a way that hopefully does inspire those with impairments or any form of disability.

“I’d say, as well, it’s more about the challenge for myself. I don’t do it for anyone else. It’s more to see what I’m capable of. I’m not scared to try and fail and just get back up again.”

Also among those taking part are Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison, TV personality Calum Best and Towie cast member Pete Wicks.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday September 4 at 9pm.

