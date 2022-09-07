Bobby Brazier says his mother Jade Goody would be ‘proud’ of his EastEnders role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bobby Brazier says his mother Jade Goody would be ‘proud’ of his EastEnders role

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 11:17 am
Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier is joining EastEnders (BBC/PA)
Jade Goody's son Bobby Brazier is joining EastEnders (BBC/PA)

Bobby Brazier has said his late mother Jade Goody would be “proud” of him joining the cast of EastEnders for his acting debut.

The 19-year-old has taken on the role of Freddie Slater, son of Maureen “Little Mo” Slater, with his first scenes in the BBC soap opera airing on Tuesday night.

Brazier admitted that he did feel nervous about his new venture but that the cast had made him feel “so comfortable straight away”.

Jade Goody Book Signing – Lakeside
Jade Goody was an avid fan of EastEnders (Ian West/PA)

Speaking from the set of EastEnders to Good Morning Britain for his first television interview, he said he knows his mother would have been supportive of him finding his feet in the acting world.

“She’d be proud. Why wouldn’t she be? Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and family, they’re all proud and all supportive, so I’m sure – well I know – she’d be the same”, he said.

Big Brother star Goody, who died in 2009 aged 27 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, had Bobby and his brother Freddy, now 17, with fellow reality TV star Jeff Brazier.

She was an avid fan of EastEnders and in 2006 reportedly petitioned two of its stars to talk to their bosses about securing her a role during a chance meeting at V Festival.

London Landmarks Half Marathon
Bobby Brazier, right, said his father Jeff(left) was happy he is working consistently and earning (Matt Alexander/PA)

Asked whether his father had given him any tips, Brazier said he had not, and laughed as he added: “But he’s happy I’m working consistently and earning and paying rent.”

His character Freddie was last seen in Walford in May 2006 when he and his mother left to start a new life.

Now he is returning to Albert Square, aged 18, and finds himself on a path that could lead to heartbreak.

Discussing how he was feeling about the new role, he said: “This is completely different to anything I’ve done before. I’ve never acted before.

“I’ve been thrown in the deep end a bit but I’d like to say I’m swimming.

The actor added: “There were nerves but everyone made me so comfortable straight away literally from the first scene.”

Brazier also admitted that despite the Slater’s reputation, he feels the family is “not too different” from what he knows.

“It feels like home. I feel like a Slater,” he added.

Good Morning Britain is on air weekdays from 6am on ITV & ITV Hub.

