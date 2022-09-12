British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 2:48 am
UK talent set to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards (PA Images)
UK talent is set to fare well at the 74th Emmy awards, with several big British names nominated for top awards.

Colin Firth, Jodie Comer and Lily James are among those battling it out against their US counterparts for acting awards at the annual ceremony on Monday.

The show ceremony recognises the best in television excellence, and is organised by the US Television Academy.

Lily James in the Hulu series: Pam & Tommy (2022)
Lily James as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu mini-series Pam and Tommy (Alamy/PA)

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 show, which is taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Firth goes head to head with compatriots Andrew Garfield and Himesh Patel, as well as Michael Keaton and Sebastian Stan, for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series.

The actor is nominated for his role in HBO’s The Staircase, in which he appeared alongside fellow Brit and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Mary Poppins Returns European Premiere – London
Firth is nominated for his role in HBO’s The Staircase (Matt Crossick/PA)

James received a nod in the parallel category for leading actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Disney’s Pam and Tommy, which also earned Stan his nomination.

Comer is nominated for outstanding actress in a drama series, for her portrayal of the psychotic Villanelle in popular BBC series Killing Eve.

The actress is up against her co-star Sandra Oh in the category, and the pair also face competition from Laura Linney, Reese Witherspoon and Melanie Lynskey as well as Euphoria’s Zendaya.

Following her nomination, Zendaya reportedly made Emmys history again, after the 25-year-old became the youngest woman ever to be nominated for producing at the annual awards.

Comer is up against her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh in the outstanding actress in a drama series category (PA Images)

She previously became the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever at the Emmys.

Elsewhere, Brian Cox faces off against Succession co-star Jeremy Strong, as both are nominated for lead actor in a drama series for their roles as members of the feuding Roy family.

Adam Scott, Bob Odenkirk and Jason Bateman also received nods in the category, as did Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae for Squid Game.

Succession is also tipped for outstanding drama series, as are Ozark, Squid Game, Severance, Euphoria and Netflix hit show Stranger Things.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in the comedy (Ian West/PA)

Richmond-based football comedy Ted Lasso faces the prospect of multiple wins, with nominations including outstanding comedy series once again.

The show has equalled its record-breaking 2021 Emmy nomination run by picking up a total of 20 nods this year.

British stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Sarah Niles are nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Comedians Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammad are nominated in the category for best supporting actor in a comedy series, and Jason Sudeikis is in the running for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

Brit-award queen Adele also picked up a nomination in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category for her One Night Only show, as did Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The Easy On Me Singer was recently awarded a Creative Arts Emmy for the show, edging her closer to the coveted EGOT status.

EGOT status refers to individuals who win all four major entertainment awards; an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony, and has only been won by 17 individuals previously.

Following the win Adele wrote that she was “pleased as punch” to receive the accolade, joking “trust me to officially have an EGO”.

The 74th Emmy Awards will take place from 1am UK time and air on the US network NBC.

