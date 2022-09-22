Ed Sheeran unveils surprise collaboration with Pokemon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ed Sheeran unveils surprise collaboration with Pokemon

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 4:35 pm
Ed Sheeran has collaborated with Pokemon (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran has collaborated with Pokemon (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran has announced a collaboration with the popular video game series Pokemon.

The track, called Celestial, will be released on Thursday next week and arrive with an animated music video created by the studio behind the games.

Sheeran, 31, said he had met Pokemon bosses while he was travelling in Japan and they had jokingly discussed him writing a song for them.

In a post on Instagram, he shared a sketch showing him with a Pikachu, one of the game’s most recognisable creatures, perched on his shoulder.

A short video also showed him lounging with a number of Pokemon stuffed toys.

He wrote: “I started off with Pokemon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7, then the tv show was on tv so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week.

“After this me and my brother shared a game boy and Pokemon blue. I got a game boy colour with Pokemon yellow for my 8th birthday, obsessed was an understatement.

“Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same game boy colour and still I play Pokemon silver on long haul flights.

 

“I really really love it. It gave me a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world that seemed to go on and on, and in adult life it’s nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again.

“I met the people from Pokemon when I was travelling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them. But now here we are.

“Celestial comes out next Thursday, and the video is insanely amazing, animated by the incredible people at Pokemon. I love it, you’re gonna love it. And we all gotta catch ’em all.”

The Japanese-created series, an abbreviation of Pocket Monsters, was created in 1996 but has since expanded to include numerous TV series, films and card games.

It centres around trainers living in a fictional world who catch and train hundreds of different species of Pokemon before using them to battle against each other.

Sheeran is currently in the midst of a mammoth world tour in support of his latest album, =, also know as Equals.

