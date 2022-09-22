Ant and Dec confirm all-star series of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ant and Dec confirm all-star series of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 4:50 pm
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have confirmed there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

The presenting duo shared a video from on location confirming that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete once again.

In a video on Twitter shot against the backdrop of a vast lake and mountains, Donnelly says: “Hello everybody, we’ve got news for you.

“It’s probably the worst kept secret in television but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa.”

He adds: “We’re here, it’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africa.”

Over the past two decades, I’m A Celebrity has featured an array of big names, including Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright, Peter Andre and Kerry Katona.

After screaming “South Africa!” in excitement, the pair also confirmed the 2022 series will again be based in Australia.

The celebrity reality show has been filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

Earlier this year, McPartlin hinted at an all-star version of the show.

He told ITV’s This Morning: “I don’t know why it’s never been done before.

“But it’s a spin-off from the main show where we’ve got ex-campmates who all come together in South Africa, competing in challenges and trials.”

The Geordie presenting duo have hosted the show since its launch in 2002, with the exception of the 2018 series when McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby.

