Identity of Cactus revealed as another celebrity leaves The Masked Dancer

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 10:48 pm
(Vincent Dolman/ITV)
(Vincent Dolman/ITV)

Choirmaster Gareth Malone was revealed to be Cactus on The Masked Dancer as he became the fourth star eliminated from the competition.

Saturday’s show saw the composer land in the bottom two and face a “dance jam” with Pearly King after all the characters had performed their routines.

Panellist Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch guessed it could by McFly’s Danny Jones, actor Mickey Rourke or presenter Paddy McGuinness before Malone was unmasked.

Following his exit, Malone admitted he had never danced before other than around his kitchen or in nightclubs when he was younger.

“I’ve always really liked it and always felt like it was something I should do, should try and I thought this was a really fun way to do it”, he said.

“I really like the show and I thought it would be very unexpected for me to do this.

“Lots of people have actually tweeted before about whether or not it was me in one of the costumes or The Masked Singer but never on The Masked Dancer.”

The choirmaster said despite his background in music, he thought taking part in The Masked Dancer would be “more joyful, more silly and more fun” than competing in The Masked Singer.

“I really like the energy of the show, the costumes are so brilliant, it’s so funny seeing someone dance”, he added.

Malone has performed on many grand stages throughout his career, including at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert and at a private audience for the late monarch.

Reflecting on performing while in disguise, the choirmaster said it was “really fun”, adding: “I love masks and I did a drama degree and I have done mask work before and I love it as it’s not just about being anonymous, it’s about not being you and I think that’s really fun.

“It’s just so liberating and joyful you can be anything, do any moves, I had no fear about moving my body in a certain way as it wasn’t really me it was Cactus.”

The dance competition sees 12 celebrity contestants perform routines across the course of the competition while disguised in extravagant and outrageous costumes while a star panel tries to guess their identities.

The Masked Dancer continues Saturdays at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

