Susannah Constantine recalls moment that forced her to seek help for alcoholism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Susannah Constantine recalls moment that forced her to seek help for alcoholism

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 4:15 pm
Susannah Constantine (Ian West/PA)
Susannah Constantine (Ian West/PA)

Susannah Constantine has opened up about the “humiliating” experience that made her ask her family for support with her alcoholism.

The former What Not To Wear host, 60, has previously spoken about her issues with drinking and revealed in 2020 that she had been in recovery for a number of years.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Thursday’s episode of Lorraine, Constantine recalled the moment she admitted that alcohol has started to take over her life.

The Damned United Premiere – London
Susannah Constantine (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Anyone who is suffering from alcoholism will identify with this – it had been building up to the point where I didn’t have control over alcohol, it had control over me.

“And we were in Cornwall and I wasn’t drinking much more than anyone else, but I think when you drink consistently and daily, your body becomes like a saturated sponge and it doesn’t take much to tip you over the edge.

“So I blacked out, I fell over, I broke two transverse processes in my back and I wet myself, and you can’t get anything more humiliating than that.

“And my children witnessed this and my husband and brother-in-law took me up to bed.

Trinny and Susannah unveil Autumn/Winter 09 collection for Littlewoods – London
Susannah Constantine with Trinny Woodall (Zak Hussein/PA)

“I don’t know how I had the courage, but the next day I just got everyone round the table and I said, ‘Look, I need help. I’ve been lying to you, I keep saying I’m not drinking, I’m drinking far more than any of you know and I need to do something about it’.

“And then I asked them all, ‘How has this made you feel?’ And they all told me, and I knew that was the point I had to stop and had to start regaining the trust of my family, because I’d been lying.”

The fashion adviser rose to fame alongside Trinny Woodall with their style series What Not to Wear, and they went on to co-host Trinny & Susannah Undress and Undress The Nation.

Constantine also discussed her childhood and her relationship with the late Princess Margaret on Lorraine, which she discusses in her new book.

Lorraine airs on ITV on weekdays from 9am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Damian Lewis during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
9/11 trading day helps to continue Helen McCrory’s legacy, says charity founder
Holly Willoughby during the BGC annual charity day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Holly Willoughby appears in good spirits supporting 9/11 Charity Day
A total of 382 jobs at BBC World Service will be cut as part of plans to move to a digital-led service (PA)
Nearly 400 job cuts announced at BBC World Service
‘Yorkshire Shepherdess’ Amanda Owen has split from her husband (Richard Walker/PA)
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen addresses ‘tough’ split from husband
US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59 (Zak Hussein/PA)
US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59
Louis Theroux is set to get up close and personal with stars of in new documentary series (BBC/Mindhouse Productions/Dan Dewsbury/PA)
Louis Theroux to get up close and personal with Dame Judi Dench and Rita…
Tom Hardy (Daniel Leal-Oliver/PA)
Tom Hardy to narrate ‘ground-breaking’ documentary series Predators
Graham Norton has insisted he can ‘show no favouritism’ when it comes to whether Liverpool or Glasgow should host next year’s Eurovision song contest (Ian West/PA)
Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton
David Dimbleby (BBC/PA)
David Dimbleby on wishing to explore what the public wants from their new King
Former jungle kings Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell are reportedly among the 15 celebrity contestants for the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! all-star special (PA)
Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell ‘sign up for I’m A Celebrity All-Star special’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks