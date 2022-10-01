Tomato Sauce the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tomato Sauce the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 10:53 pm
The Masked Dancer’s Tomato Sauce has been revealed to be TV presenter Steph McGovern (Vincent Dolman/ITV)
The Masked Dancer’s Tomato Sauce has been revealed to be TV presenter Steph McGovern (Vincent Dolman/ITV)

TV presenter Steph McGovern was revealed to be Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer, making her the fifth star to be eliminated from the competition.

Saturday evening’s episode of ITV’s mystery celebrity dancing show saw the journalist lose out to Odd Socks, who the panel opted to save after the two characters ended up at risk of elimination.

Panellists Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch guessed Tomato Sauce could be Rebel Wilson, Nadiya Hussain, Mick Hucknall or the correct answer of McGovern, 40, before she was unmasked.

Following her reveal, McGovern said she was initially nervous about performing on the show and had dreams about her character’s head falling off mid-dance.

She said: “Of course I was nervous, but as soon as I started, I loved it.

“My biggest fear was my head falling off. I had crazy dreams about that.”

The Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter also said the mask gave her an added layer of confidence, saying: “I definitely wouldn’t be as confident without the mask, although it would be funny for the nation to see the funny faces I pull.

“I give it my all under the mask too, even though you can’t see me.”

Elsewhere on the show, it was revealed that The Masked Dancer’s first double act, Pillar and Post, had been forced to withdraw from the competition.

Host Joel Dommett explained: “Sadly, Pillar took a tumble during rehearsals and I am absolutely gutted to tell you that on medical advice they have had to withdraw from the competition.”

The panel were given one final chance to guess who the disguised dancing duo might be, before they were revealed to be married couple goalkeeping hero David Seaman and ice skating star Frankie Poultney.

In a statement, Poultney, 49, said of leaving the competition: “We were gutted as we absolutely loved every minute.

“It was great fun but a tumble meant our masked journey came to an end too soon, we had such a blast and we were sad that we had to hang up our masks without being able to share our final dance with you all.

“We have loved being part of this series and we wish the other competitors the best of luck as we continue to watch at home and try to guess who all the other celebrities are.”

An ITV spokesperson also confirmed the pair’s departure, saying: “Due to an injury sustained during rehearsals Pillar has had to withdraw from the competition, we wish her a speedy recovery.”

Speaking after departing the show, Seaman, 59, revealed he was “so nervous” throughout the competition and “would never want to do it without a mask on”.

Poultney said the highlight of the show was being able to dance with her husband, and revealed that Beyonce would be her own personal dream performer to see behind one of the masks.

The Masked Dancer continues Saturdays at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

