Lisa Snowdon says Celebrity MasterChef win has been ‘life-changing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lisa Snowdon says Celebrity MasterChef win has been ‘life-changing’

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 12:04 am
Lisa Snowdon has spoken about her ‘life-changing’ experience on Celebrity MasterChef (Ian West/PA)
Lisa Snowdon has spoken about her ‘life-changing’ experience on Celebrity MasterChef (Ian West/PA)

Lisa Snowdon said winning Celebrity MasterChef has been “life-changing”.

Last month the 50-year-old TV presenter triumphed after six weeks of challenges culminating in a three-course meal to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about the experience, Snowdon said: “I think I’ve proved to myself that if you want something you can go out there and get it and if you try hard enough, things can go your way.

“I’m the sort of person that doesn’t always have that much confidence in myself – I’m often so hard on myself. So to be able to go into that show and keep gaining more self-belief is life-changing for me.”

Snowdon’s winning menu featured a starter of poached rhubarb and pan-fried mackerel with a fennel slaw and thyme oil, while her main course was pan-fried duck breast on a sunflower seed puree with pickled, sauteed and fried mushrooms and cavolo nero.

To finish, she served chocolate tart with a cigar filled with creme fraiche and sour cherries.

She said she still cannot believe she was crowned the winner after going head to head with fellow finalists McFly singer Danny Jones and All Saints star Melanie Blatt.

“When they said my name, everything went into slow motion and I couldn’t quite believe it,” she said.

She added: “It was massively overwhelming because I felt like I was at the bottom of a really steep hill when I first started.

“I was super-proud that I’d made it all the way to the final, and then to be crowned champion was absolutely incredible.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget it as long as I live.”

Snowdon has revealed she would like to continue working with food on TV after her success on Celebrity MasterChef (Hello! magazine/PA)

During the final of the celebrity cooking competition, the finalists travelled to Alexandra Palace in north London, the home of the BBC’s first regular public television service, to cater for an event marking the centenary of the broadcaster.

They then returned to the MasterChef kitchen where they had to create a dish inspired by their childhood, before finally facing the chef’s table hosted by Italian Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli.

Reflecting on the experience, Snowdon said: “When I was competing, I just thought: ‘Come on, you got this, you know, you love food. Just put everything into it.’

“And that’s what I did. I’m so happy I pushed myself. I said it on the show: I’m 50 and I feel like I’m just getting started. That was my motto that I took with me throughout it all.”

The former Britain’s Next Top Model presenter also revealed she would like to continue working with food on TV.

“I would love to do more cooking on television,” she said.

“I feel like my MasterChef win is going to open up doors in an area that I’m really passionate about.

“I’d like to go on a food tasting journey around the world; or maybe I could host a show where I’m watching people cook. I definitely want to work more in that area.

“I don’t want to win Celebrity MasterChef and not do anything with it.”

The full interview with Lisa Snowdon is available in Hello! magazine out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Alex Beresford has married his fiancee Imogen McKay (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries in Majorca
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has spoken about her childhood growing up in South Africa (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Motsi Mabuse reflects on ‘traumatising’ experience growing up in South Africa
Jennifer Ellison has spoken about her experience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
It doesn’t matter how many followers you have: Jennifer Ellison on surviving SAS
Kaye Adams has become the first contestant to leave the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Kaye Adams becomes first celebrity to depart the Strictly dancefloor
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon amid training for the celebrity dance competition (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly’s Tyler West completes London Marathon
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Simpsons’ producer: Boris Johnson was a character right for satire
James Bye has shared the advice given to him by Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis ahead of his first performance (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
James Bye reveals Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis gave him advice for the show
Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)
Wycombe Wanderers name part of stadium in honour of Bill Turnbull
The Masked Dancer’s Tomato Sauce has been revealed to be TV presenter Steph McGovern (Vincent Dolman/ITV)
Tomato Sauce the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer
Molly Rainford has finished top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after Saturday night’s live show (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Quickstep takes Molly Rainford to top of Strictly leaderboard

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks