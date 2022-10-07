Strictly star Tyler West fitting trip to Mauritius wedding around rehearsals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strictly star Tyler West fitting trip to Mauritius wedding around rehearsals

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 12:21 pm
Tyler West has revealed he is making a very quick trip to Mauritius for his brother's wedding amid rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing
Tyler West has revealed he is making a very quick trip to Mauritius for his brother’s wedding amid rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has revealed he is flying to Mauritius for a wedding for only nine hours in order to make it back in time for dance rehearsals.

The 26-year-old radio DJ is taking part in the BBC One programme with Strictly professional Dianne Buswell.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, West explained his flying visit, saying: “I think I’ve put my body through the paces and then I thought, Lewis, my brother, I’m the best man for his wedding, so I’m flying to Mauritius for, I think, about nine hours.”

He jokingly added: “So, yeah, I kept the schedule light this year!”

West is keeping a particularly busy schedule while taking part in the show, having also ran the London Marathon on Sunday.

With Buswell, 33, cheering him on from the sidelines, West completed the road race in aid of national youth work charity UK Youth, which works to provide opportunities to young people in the UK.

Telling Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty about getting back to Strictly rehearsals while trying to recover from the marathon, West said: “I don’t have the methods or the strategy to it, I just did it.

“I just firmed it, absolutely woke up and firmed it.

“My body has been a bit of a slow one this week, I’ve obviously had to have time to recover and just be smart with how we’re training and stuff.

“But I’ll tell you what – once-in-a-lifetime experience, just a crazy weekend.”

Less than 24 hours before running the marathon, West was competing in the Strictly Come Dancing live show on BBC One during which he and Buswell performed a theatrical routine dancing the jive to Hit The Road Jack by Buster Poindexter.

The jive earned the pair a score of 31 and secured West a standing ovation from head judge Shirley Ballas, who said: “You’re the real deal. You bring something you can’t teach.

“You’ve got an attitude, you’ve got a soul… I flippin’ loved it.”

On Saturday, West will be back on the dancefloor to perform the Charleston as part of movie week.

Buswell revealed she was initially concerned for West given his need to recover following the marathon but was later reassured after seeing his progress.

She said: “The first few days I was slightly worried.

“I thought, ‘oh my goodness we are doing a Charleston’, which is one of the fastest dancers and one of the most energetic dancers, and obviously Tyler was feeling quite sore and quite sorry for himself.

“But I must say he has given his all this week and despite feeling a little bit under the weather we could say, he’s really pulled through and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

