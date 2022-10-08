BBC reveals date for Jodie Whittaker’s final appearance as Thirteenth Doctor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will make her final appearance as the Time Lord this month, the BBC has announced.

A feature-length centenary special, titled The Power Of The Doctor, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on October 23 to end her time on the sci-fi series after starring in the show since 2017.

This episode is the last of three specials this year and will see Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor fight for her existence against some of her deadliest enemies – The Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen.

This will be the first time the three classic adversaries of the Doctor all feature in a single storyline since the show returned to BBC One in 2005.

The Time Lord will face further issues including deciphering who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy and why seismologists are going missing from 21st century Earth.

She will also be left wondering who is defacing some of history’s most famous paintings and why a Dalek is trying to make contact with her after all these years.

A first look at the anniversary special earlier in the year revealed that two of the Doctor’s companions from earlier eras will reprise their roles.

Janet Fielding will return as Tegan Jovanka, the companion to the fourth and fifth Doctors, while Sophie Aldred will reprise her role as Ace – companion to the seventh Doctor.

Also set to return is actor Sacha Dhawan, who last appeared as The Master in series 12’s final episode The Timeless Children.

The special will also star Mandip Gill and John Bishop.

A new trailer has been released for the episode to offer fans a look at what is in store.

Whittaker announced in July last year that she would be leaving the BBC sci-fi drama after a trio of specials.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take over from her to become the show’s 14th Doctor.

The 29-year-old becomes the fourth Scot to take up the post, following Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also set to leave the programme to be replaced by Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the show.

Tennant, the 10th Time Lord, will also return to the show alongside Catherine Tate, who played his companion Donna Noble, to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

