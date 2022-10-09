Harry Kane to read about finding your inner lion on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane to read about finding your inner lion on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 12:04 am
England captain Harry Kane will tell a tale about overcoming fear and finding your inner lion through self-belief when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story (CBebbies/BBC/PA)
England captain Harry Kane will tell a tale about overcoming fear and finding your inner lion through self-belief when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

England captain Harry Kane will tell a tale about overcoming fear and finding your inner lion through self-belief when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, 29, is the latest famous face to sign up for the series and will read The Lion Inside written by Rachel Bright and illustrated by Jim Field.

The story follows a shy little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar and is a book which Kane chose himself – as he reads it to his three children to remind them how even the smallest creatures can have the heart of a lion.

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane with wife Katie Goodland and their children Ivy, Vivienne Jane and Louis (PA)

Kane said: “One of my favourite things to do is sit down with my children before bedtime and read them a book. I enjoy this quality time with them.

“They especially love the book The Lion Inside so they will be extremely excited to hear this.”

The football star shares three children, Ivy, Vivienne Jane and Louis, with his wife Katie Goodland.

Kane’s episode will air on October 10, which marks World Mental Health Day, a day focused on raising awareness of mental health issues.

This year’s theme is “make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority” which aligns with Kane’s chosen book as it touches on themes of “friendship, confidence and self-esteem”, the BBC said.

Duchess of Cambridge to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story
The Duchess of Cambridge (Kensington Palace/PA)

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Illustrated by Belfast artist Paul Howard, the book tells the story of baby barn owl Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

Among those to have recently read stories for children on CBeebies are singer Harry Styles, Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, US actor Steve Carell and actress and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, who signed her story in British Sign Language.

Harry Kane will read The Lion Inside on CBeebies at 6.50pm on October 10, with the special also set to be available on the iPlayer.

