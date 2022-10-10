Richie Anderson holds back tears during Strictly exit interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Anderson holds back tears during Strictly exit interview

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 8:07 pm
Tess Daly, Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice during the results show of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)
Tess Daly, Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice during the results show of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

Richie Anderson became emotional as he described his “incredible” experience on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 34-year-old TV and radio personality held back tears and struggled to get his words out during his first interview since being eliminated from the BBC series on Sunday.

Appearing on spin-off It Takes Two, he said: “I’m just so proud that I have met some incredible…” before turning to his professional partner Giovanni Pernice for support.

His emotional response prompted cheers of support from co-host Rylan Clark and the studio audience.

After the second public vote, Anderson found himself up against singer and presenter Fleur East in the dance-off.

They danced their head-turning samba to Hakuna Matata from the much-loved Disney movie The Lion King, but failed to win over the judging panel.

Anderson said of his performances last week: “You always know, going into the studio on a Saturday night, that it could be the last time.

“Every dance I have done, it might not have been technically perfect, but I have gone out there and given it some welly, and given it 110%.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Richie Anderson performed to Hakuna Matata (BBC/PA)

“And all you can do Rylan, is hope it’s enough, and as you can see from Saturday night and Sunday night, you can never be too sure. But I have just had the most amazing time.”

On being in the bottom two against East, Pernice said “It’s not a nice position to be in, but in general, this competition, everyone is amazing this year.

“Fleur is fantastic, as is Vito (Coppola, her dancer partner), you don’t want to be in that position no matter who with.

“Unfortunately we had a samba, and they did a fantastic dance. I wouldn’t have wanted to be a judge in that position, it was difficult.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.

