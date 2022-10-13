In Pictures: Stars descend on the National Television Awards red carpet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stars of the small screen have taken to the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Here are some of the best looks from the night.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama attending the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Holly Willoughby lent a touch of old school glamour (Ian West/PA)

Krystal Versace stood out, as always (Ian West/PA)

Eurovision hero Sam Ryder (Ian West/PA)

Snoochie Shy (Ian West/PA)

Laura Whitmore looked effortlessly cool (Ian West/PA)