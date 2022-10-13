This Morning’s Holly and Phil take home NTA after lying-in-state criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This Morning’s Holly and Phil take home NTA after lying-in-state criticism

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 11:21 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 8:04 am
Dermot O’Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond celebrate in the press room after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Dermot O'Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond celebrate in the press room after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Phillip Schofield has thanked viewers after This Morning took home the daytime prize at the National Television Awards, saying: “This means so much to us every year, especially this year.”

The presenter and his co-host Holly Willoughby have faced criticism over the past couple of weeks following claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

The ITV show saw off competition from Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop to take home the award on Thursday during the ceremony held at London’s OVO Wembley Arena.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
The ITV show saw off competition from Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop to take home the award (Ian West/PA)

Collecting the award, Schofield said: “Don’t think we ever get complacent and please don’t think we ever take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year.

“We have the most amazing team. I have the best friend, we have the best boss.”

Willoughby added: “Thank you so much, this award means everything because it is voted by you, and I think This Morning has a very special relationship with you. You make our show for us, you really do.”

Fellow presenter Alison Hammond said she was “grateful” for this award, but that she felt she should have won in the TV presenter category instead of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

She said: “I ain’t going to lie but we all know I should have won one of these as well.

“Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legends that are Ant and Dec are amazing, but let’s be honest, I should have won one but This Morning won one anyways.”

McPartlin and Donnelly continued to dominate the award show as they won the TV presenter award for the 21st consecutive time.

The presenting duo were unable to collect the prize in person as they had both recently tested positive for Covid, with Stephen Mulhern picking it up on their behalf.

While presenting the award to the duo, Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko thanked the UK for its continued support and said his country is “looking forward” to the joint Eurovision 2023.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, hosted by McPartlin and Donnelly, picked up the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, beating Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Taskmaster and The Graham Norton Show to take the title.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Kate Garraway and Darcey Draper after winning the Authored Documentary award for Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Kate Garraway won the authored documentary prize for a second consecutive year for her documentary about her family life as her husband battles the long-term effects of Covid.

The Good Morning Britain presenter won the award last year for a programme about her family’s life after her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for coronavirus.

She secured the prize for a second time for her follow-up programme, Caring For Derek, and said her family is hoping he will be able to come home soon after he had to go back to hospital for another bout of illness.

Garraway faced off tough competition in the category from Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next; Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer And Me; and Paddy And Christine McGuinness: Our Family And Autism and the posthumous nomination for The Wanted’s Tom Parker for the documentary about his charity concert for cancer held six months before his death.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight praised the British fans who supported the show from the beginning as it picked up the returning drama gong.

He also confirmed the team will shoot a spin-off movie in the spring and said he hoped fans could come together to watch it.

Cillian Murphy, who stars as Thomas Shelby in the gangster family series, also won the best drama performance prize.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Martin Lewis won the expert award during the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Martin Lewis called on “somebody to get a grip on the economy” as he won the expert award during the ceremony.

The consumer champion admitted he was surprised to win the prize after being nominated against veteran broadcaster and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, and also praised the other nominees, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades and farming contractor Kaleb Cooper.

Collecting his prize, Lewis said: “It’s been a pretty horrible year financially. I mean, the energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems.

“I’m afraid the next year, with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent, is going to be pretty bad. And you know what? We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back.”

National Television Awards 2022 – London
The cast and crew of Strictly Come Dancing in the press room after winning the Talent Show award at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis said the show helps to “change people’s perceptions” as it won the talent show gong.

The deaf actress, who won the dance competition last year with Giovanni Pernice, said: “I just want to say what makes Strictly so special is that they show people that don’t get shown on TV very often.

“And at first you feel uncomfortable and you’re not used to it, and its a little bit weird – but as weeks go on and on, you don’t notice it and it changes people’s perception.”

The King also delivered a special message to the Emmerdale cast and crew for their 50th anniversary, praising the importance of the countryside.

After the speech, it was announced that Mark Charnock, who stars as Marlon Dingle in the soap opera, had won the serial drama performance award and the show later won the serial drama award.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Mark Charnock and the cast and crew of Emmerdale in picked up gongs at National Television Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

The best new drama award was picked up by ITV thriller Trigger Point, which stars Vicky McClure.

The talent show judge category was awarded to Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke, seeing off competition from David Walliams, Mo Gilligan and RuPaul.

Gogglebox won in the factual entertainment category while Beat The Chasers won the quiz game show prize.

After Life starring Ricky Gervais took home the comedy prize and the rising star award went to Paddy Bever, who plays Max Turner in Coronation Street.

Sir Lenny Henry received the special recognition award for his “trailblazing career in UK television”, organisers said.

The show also paid tribute to the Queen which a montage of video clips and special messages thanking the late monarch for her service.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder kicked off the award show with his hit song Space Man, which won him second place at the song contest earlier this year, and Lewis Capaldi also performed his new song Forget Me during the show.

