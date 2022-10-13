Jay Blades recalls ‘unbelievable’ experience of meeting the King ahead of NTAs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jay Blades recalls ‘unbelievable’ experience of meeting the King ahead of NTAs

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 11:41 pm
Jay Blades recalls ‘unbelievable’ experience of meeting the King ahead of NTAs (Yui Mok/PA)
Jay Blades recalls 'unbelievable' experience of meeting the King ahead of NTAs (Yui Mok/PA)

Jay Blades has described the “really unbelievable” experience of meeting the King in an upcoming special episode of his BBC show The Repair Shop.

The presenter was one of multiple famous faces to appear on the red carpet of this year’s National Television Awards (NTAs), which was held at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Blades was joined by television royalty including Sir Lenny Henry, Kate Garraway, and Love Island stars Laura Whitmore, Davide and Ekin-Su, as well as the ITV show’s recently announced new host, Maya Jama.

Blades was personally nominated in the NTA expert category and also for the daytime show award for The Repair Shop, though ultimately missed out on both.

The Repair Shop
Jay Blades welcomed the King to The Repair Shop (Ian West/BBC/Ricochet Ltd/PA)

An upcoming BBC special of the show will see Charles meet Blades and his expert team of craftspeople to explore their shared passion for preserving heritage craft skills.

Speaking on the red carpet, Blades told the PA news agency the experience of meeting the monarch had been “really unbelievable”.

“Working with King Charles, well he was the Prince of Wales then and now King Charles III, I couldn’t believe that someone from a council estate and someone from a royal estate, we just got on like a house on fire,” he said.

“As Will said the other day, ‘I thought you and him knew each other from years ago, the way you guys were speaking to each other’.

“You’re going to see the prince then and the King now in a way that you’ve never seen him – he is so relaxed, to the extent where the protocols are kind of out the window. We talk to each other, we’re laughing, we’re just having a great time.”

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Sam Ryder attending the NTAs (Ian West/PA)

Eurovision star Sam Ryder performed during the awards ceremony after he helped create a special television moment earlier this year when he came second in the song competition behind Ukraine.

Reflecting on Eurovision 2023 being hosted in Liverpool, he confirmed he would not do the competition again as he feels it is “someone else’s story now”.

“I had the best time I could only possibly explain as the perfect year. Eurovision for me has always been about lifting up something and pouring light into darkness. That’s what we did,” he added.

“It was the perfect result. Ukraine deserved it, their song was amazing and we got to be there in the crowd. It doesn’t matter about where we came because we got to experience that and the power of that human spirit.”

Also among the awards up for grabs on Thursday evening were the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award which saw Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Taskmaster and The Graham Norton Show battle it out.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Emma Willis spoke about the upcoming series of Big Brother, which is set to launch on ITV next year – more than four years since it last aired on Channel 5 (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Emma Willis, who got her big break on MTV and later become popular for her hosting roles on Big Brother, The Voice and The Circle, spoke about the upcoming series of Big Brother, which is set to launch on ITV next year – more than four years since it last aired on Channel 5.

Reflecting on the importance of support and a broadcaster’s duty of care for reality show contestants, Willis said: “I think duty of care should be paramount no matter what age we’re in and no matter what show you’re on.

“I feel like always at Big Brother that was absolutely what we always did, so I can’t imagine, and I absolutely hope, they won’t drop the ball and I’m sure they won’t, they know what they’re doing and it’s a great team that’s making it.”

The National Television Awards took place on Thursday at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, with comedian Joel Dommett on hosting duties.

