Sir Lenny Henry reflects on importance of representation after NTA win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Lenny Henry reflects on importance of representation after NTA win

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 12:33 am
Sir Lenny Henry in the press room after winning the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. (Ian West/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry in the press room after winning the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. (Ian West/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry has said being given opportunities in the entertainment industry allowed him to help “break down barriers” for other people of colour as he received the coveted special recognition gong at the National Television Awards.

The 64-year-old comedian and actor was presented with the honour for his “trailblazing career in UK television”, organisers said.

A video montage of his work across the years was played during the ceremony on Thursday at the OVO Arena Wembley in London before Sir Lenny collected the award.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Sir Lenny Henry (Ian West/PA)

Among those congratulating Sir Lenny for his achievements in the video was Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg who said: “I think Lenny’s just trying to make sure that everyone feels that there’s a place for them at this table. So all I can do is tip my dreads to him.”

Collecting the prize, Sir Lenny shared his signature humour as he thanked the audience for standing up, saying that he knew some people were just trying to leave and joked that he was going to keep his speech short as the award ceremony was so long that David Beckham was still outside queuing.

Reflecting on his career, he said: “I’ve been doing this thing since I was 16. Back then we used to play football in the park and often I wouldn’t get picked right?

“Partly because I was c*** at football but mainly because I didn’t look like anybody else in the team. So I didn’t get to play.

“But here’s the thing about this industry – I was allowed to play.”

He continued: “I’m a black guy from Dudley who got to do Shakespeare. I was a kids TV presenter who got to sing with Kate Bush, and I did get picked for a brilliant team, one that raised over a billion pounds for Comic Relief. Big up to the Comic Relief posse.

“Because I was allowed to play in this industry, and everybody saw me on primetime TV year after year that helped break down barriers and allow other people of colour to do the same.

“I’ve been an impressionist, a genie, a Brixton DJ, a chef, a pretend white bloke, a weird shrunken head thing on a Harry Potter purse, a Doctor Who villain, a Broadchurch suspect and now I’m a goddamn black, Irish hobbit.

“We really can do anything if we are given the chance to do so, whoever and whatever we are. The best television allows us to walk a mile in other people’s shoes to understand their lived experience to feel empathy.”

Sir Lenny revealed he was writing his own ITV drama called Three Little Birds about the post-Windrush generation in the mid 1950s.

He said: “I hope the show will make you laugh and cry and understand how it was for those men and women to swap the sun and the sea for the rain and the cold. They were seeking a better place where not everybody was welcoming.

“We wanted to make a drama that showed what it took to overcome great adversity. When we can relate to each other it brings us together, right?

“This is a time for people like us to be together, to be allies, telling all kinds of stories and leaving no one behind. I want to thank everybody who’s helped me to get to where I am.”

The actor and comedian thanked all those in the entertainment industry who have helped him throughout his career as well as the audiences who have watched him and his family and friends for supporting him.

Born in Dudley, Sir Lenny won the talent competition New Faces in 1975 and started working in television when he was 16 years old.

He went on to feature in numerous TV shows including Broadchurch, The Syndicate, The Long Song and most recently The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.

In 2016, the actor received a Bafta Award for outstanding contribution to television and a knighthood from the Queen at Windsor Castle in 2015.

He also co-founded the charity Comic Relief alongside filmmaker Richard Curtis in 1985 and set up the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity at Birmingham City University.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana (Netflix/PA)
New glimpse of The Crown shows Elizabeth Debicki as a convincing Diana
Joanne Anderson hopes to promote hotels which have not hiked prices ahead of next year’s Eurovision contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool Mayor wants to promote hotels that don’t raise prices for Eurovision
Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench on the Skyfall set in Glencoe, Scotland.
12 best film and TV locations in north and north-east Scotland
The Emmerdale Family Funday, held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Banchory - in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. Tony Audenshae who plays Bob Hope with Four-year-old Jasmine Walker. Pictures Colin Rennie. - Saturday June 5, 2004.
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
Jamie Oliver has a new food delivery venture (Taster/Jamie Oliver/PA)
Jamie Oliver calls restaurant collapse a ‘minor blip’ – and says failure has made…
Presenter Gary Lineker (PA)
Gary Lineker criticises Home Office treatment of refugee he hosted
Jay Blades recalls ‘unbelievable’ experience of meeting the King ahead of NTAs (Yui Mok/PA)
Jay Blades recalls ‘unbelievable’ experience of meeting the King ahead of NTAs
Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper attending the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)
All the winners at the National Television Awards 2022
Kate Garraway praises husband Derek’s ‘incredible fighting spirit’ after NTA win (Ian West/PA)
Kate Garraway praises husband Derek’s ‘incredible fighting spirit’ after NTA win
Dermot O’Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond celebrate in the press room after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
This Morning’s Holly and Phil take home NTA after lying-in-state criticism

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
3
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app
5
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
6
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
7
The Emmerdale Family Funday, held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Banchory - in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. Tony Audenshae who plays Bob Hope with Four-year-old Jasmine Walker. Pictures Colin Rennie. - Saturday June 5, 2004.
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
8
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
10
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east
The Rest and Be Thankful
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent
Aberdeenshire Council has warned of potential rockfall on the A93 Braemar to Cairnwell road. Image: Google Maps.
Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell
Staffa
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
Our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is totally free to view this week.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…
Dipping a toe back into swimming didn't go as planned for Erica (Photo: shevtsovy/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed
Duncan Booth, managing director of ORKA with renewables solutions manager, Tero Luoma.
Aberdeen-based Orka harnesses sun power to aid net zero goal
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu October 8 Picture shows; Pork curry in a hurry. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented