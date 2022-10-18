Sixth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off Halloween week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sixth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off Halloween week

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 9:34 pm
Sixth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off spooky Halloween week (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Sixth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off spooky Halloween week (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Dawn has become the sixth contestant to leave the Great British Bake Off, as Halloween week saw flavoursome bakes and “messy” showstoppers.

The episode of the Channel 4 show saw the contestants tasked with baking an apple cake, S’mores and Jack O’Lantern-inspired showstoppers.

The IT manager, 60, was eliminated after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

The contestants were first challenged to make a decorated apple cake, emphasising its fruity flavour.

Hollywood, 56, said: “We want to celebrate the apple, we want the apple to be the hero in this cake.

“We want an apple cake not a pudding, trifle or dessert.”

Disaster struck for Kevin, 33, from Lanarkshire, who struggled with baking his strudel and bourbon apple cake in time, causing the icing to melt.

Dame Prue, 82, said the taste of the cake was “amazing” but it was more like a “trifle”.

The music teacher was happy that even with the “construction issue…they were really complimentary.”

The episode saw both Syabira, 32, and Maxy, 29, receive coveted Hollywood handshakes.

Syabira, who earned her first handshake of the competition, had been worried after the judges criticised her last week for a lack of taste in her baking.

Hollywood told Syabira: “The chilli is the thing that really gets me, the flavour is back.”

The cardiovascular research associate said: “First the handshake and (then) they said my flavour is back.”

In the technical challenge, the contestants made eight S’mores, a marshmallow and chocolate ganache sandwiched between two digestive biscuits.

The challenge was set by Hollywood, who told the bakers: “There are two very distinctive textures you have to get right in this recipe and allow time for setting, you need to figure that out yourself.”

Syabira came first, with Hollywood saying: “You were 95% there, just one didn’t have definition.”

While Abdul, 29, an electronics engineer from London came last, admitting he got a little carried away with the burner to toast the marshmallow.

He said: “(What) I needed to do was lightly use the burner but I (superheated them).”

The showstopper was a hanging lantern that can be smashed open to reveal tasty treats inside – with Dame Prue doing the honours during the judging.

Kevin, who came third in the technical challenge, said: “I can’t do anything short of my best or I’m done for.”

He made a spider called “very messy” by Leith and filled with macaroons and sugar cookie with orange and five spice.

Hollywood criticised his biscuits saying: “It’s just sweetness and needs to be finished properly…The whole thing just needed more time, more effort.”

“I think I’m not only in danger of going home it’s a pretty foregone conclusion,” Kevin said.

Syabira also opted for a spider and was praised by both of the judges for her construction and the taste of some of her biscuits.

Dame Prue said: “It’s astonishing to look at and everything is neatly and delicately done.

“(The peanut biscuit) is perfect…(but) Syabira you’re off your head, honestly – orange and truffle does not go in a biscuit.”

Following the announcement of her departure, Dawn said: “I really don’t want to share tears over it because it’s been the most amazing experience.

“My kids will be like, mum doesn’t do emotion, what the hell is going on.”

Before giving the final verdict on star baker, Hollywood told Leith and co-hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas: “I thought overall one person did better than anybody else.”

Syabira took the crown as star baker, with Hollywood noting that she had faced little competition this week.

The popular baking show returned to Welford Park in Berkshire for this series after two years of filming at Down Hall in Hatfield Heath, Essex.

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Actor Danny Masterson (Invision/AP)
Rape allegations against ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson detailed in court
Jay Kontzle (Matt Crossick/PA)
Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle says his grandparents gave him a ‘sense of belonging’
Eden Court's Inverness Film Festival will return in November.
Eden Court announces line-up for 20th Inverness Film Festival
Actor Ralph Macchio (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
Macchio was reluctant to revive Karate Kid persona after Mr Miyagi star’s death
Anton Du Beke (Guy Levy/BBC)
Anton Du Beke calls for end to ‘Strictly spoiling’
Eve Best attends the House Of The Dragon premiere at Leicester Square Gardens in London (Ian West/PA)
House Of The Dragon star and Gentleman Jack actress to play sisters in ITV…
Lena Dunham (Ian West/PA)
Lena Dunham on treatment of director and actress Olivia Wilde
The Duchess of Sussex has said she disliked feeling ‘forced to be all looks and little substance’ during her stint as a briefcase girl (Joe Giddens/PA)
Meghan disliked ‘all looks and little substance’ part of being ‘briefcase girl’
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)
James Corden ‘apologises’ after being barred from New York restaurant
James Corden banned from New York restaurant for alleged ‘abusive’ behaviour (Chris Radburn/PA)
James Corden banned from New York restaurant for alleged ‘abusive’ behaviour

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented