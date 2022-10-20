Jodie Whittaker: The character of Doctor Who is so much more than a role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jodie Whittaker: The character of Doctor Who is so much more than a role

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 11:43 pm
Jodie Whittaker: the character of Doctor Who is so much more than a role (Ian West/PA)
Jodie Whittaker: the character of Doctor Who is so much more than a role (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Whittaker says the character of Doctor Who is “much more than a role” and that having fellow castmates leave throughout her tenure had been “heartbreaking”.

The actress, who was the first woman to portray the famous BBC Timelord, said she had not thought the role would be as “emotionally challenging” as it had been, but that she had been “caught up in the euphoria of it all”.

Whittaker was the 13th iteration of the character and played the Doctor since 2017, after she took over the role from Peter Capaldi.

World premiere of Doctor Who
Whittaker was the 13th iteration of the character and played the Doctor since 2017, after she took over the role from Peter Capaldi (Ian West/PA)

Her final episode, titled The Power Of The Doctor, is due to air on October 23.

Throughout her time playing the character she has starred alongside actors including Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and comedian John Bishop.

Speaking to The Big Issue about her time on the show, she said: “It’s so much more than a role.”

“It’s a whole world. And it’s the most exciting world to be in.”

She added: “I got caught up in the euphoria of it all like everyone else. But that’s the beauty of this job. You get to hand it on. And you get to discover, like a fan, where it is going to go next.”

The actress said she had always felt supported in the role, despite online backlash over the female casting of a previously all-male character.

Doctor Who
Whittaker will replaced as the Doctor by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa (BBC/PA)

Asked if she had any regrets, she replied: “None. I would have loved it if my last season had been me, Mandip and John, plus Brad and Tosin.

“When those guys left I found it really heartbreaking – it was like breaking up the band.

“But then we got a great new band member. So it’s not a regret, just a petulant child who doesn’t like change.”

Whittaker will be replaced as the Doctor by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who she said was “far more qualified than me”.

The full interview with Whittaker can be read in this week’s Big Issue Magazine.

